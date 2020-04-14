With the world coming to a standstill due to the Coronavirus outbreak, leaders, sportspersons and eminent personalities across the globe have urged everyone to maintain social distancing and emphasized on the need of staying indoors. Sprint legend Usain Bolt chose his own unique way to spread the message among his fans and followers when he shared a throwback picture on his official Instagram handle. Also Read - Bandra Crisis: 'State Responsible For Embarrassing Situation,' Says Devendra Fadnavis

On Monday, the 33-year-old shared a picture of him from the Beijing Olympics where he can be seen outstripping his rivals. Bolt's post is from 100m final of the 2008 Olympics, featuring a picture by AFP photographer Nicolas Asfouri, blew up on social media, drawing more than half a million likes. In the picture, Bolt can be seen crossing the finishing line, he captioned: "Social Distancing #HappyEaster."

Bolt's chest-thumping celebration in Beijing stole the limelight. His legend grew further when he won the 200m title in another world-record time. He retired in 2017 with eight Olympic gold medals and the current 100m world-record mark of 9.58sec, set in 2009.

Bolt has been encouraging Jamaicans to self-isolate during the coronavirus pandemic, posting videos of himself exercising at home and juggling footballs with a friend. He also helped promote a major fundraiser, Telethon Jamaica.

View this post on Instagram Social Distancing #HappyEaster A post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) on Apr 13, 2020 at 7:39am PDT



Sportspersons across the globe have called for people to stay indoors as we fight the pandemic that has taken lives all over the world. In fact, PM Narendra Modi recently spoke to sports personalities in India and asked them to keep spreading awareness as the country fights the outbreak.

“As our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri @NarendraModi ji just announced, the whole country is going into a lockdown starting midnight today for the next 21 days. My request will remain the same, PLEASE STAY AT HOME. #SocialDistancing is the only cure for Covid 19,” Kohli had tweeted after the announcement of the lockdown till April 14. It has now been extended till May 3.