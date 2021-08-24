USCM vs BRI Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Dresden

USC Magdeburg vs Britannia CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Dresden- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s USCM vs BRI at Rugby Cricket Dresden eV: In match no. 31 and 32 of ECS T10 Dresden tournament, Britannia CC will take on USC Magdeburg at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV on Tuesday. The ECS T10 Dresden USCM vs BRI match will start at 4:30 PM and 6:30 PM IST – August 24. USC Magdeburg are yet to get themselves off the mark in this tournament. They were thoroughly beaten by the Berlin International Cricket Academy by 10 wickets (D/L Method) and 8 wickets in successive matches. On the other hand, Britannia CC had only a solitary win under their belt, they are at the third spot in the Group B standings with 2 points.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Dresden toss between Britannia CC and USC Magdeburg will take place at 4 PM IST – August 24.

Time: 4:30 PM IST.

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, Dresden.

USCM vs BRI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Sagar Kataria

Batsmen – Sreekanth Kunchapu, Vishal Panjwani (VC), Kash Mahmood

All-rounders – Rohit Singh (C), Faisal Khan, Shafiq Gulzai, Krishna Budireddy

Bowlers – Waqas Virk, Sahil Sethi, Himanshu Himansh

USCM vs BRI Probable Playing XIs

USC Magdeburg: Krishna Budireddy (C), Sreekanth Kunchapu, Rakesh Jogi, Rahul Choudary Movva, Girish Tangirala, Ranadheer Podishetti, Hari Patel, Sahil Sethi, Shafiq Gulzai, Raj Kumar, Sai Vivek Jeevangekar.

Britannia CC: Vishal Panjwani, Sagar Kataria, Kashif Mahmood, Rohit Singh (C), Faisal Khan, Waqas Virk, MD Nizamul Islam, Himanshu Himansh, Gurpreet Singh, Kumar Ghosh, Waleed Ahmed.

USCM vs BRI Squads

USC Magdeburg: Rakesh Jogi, Sahil Sethi, Sreekanth Kunchapu, Krishna Budireddy (C), Rahul Movva, Girish Tangirala, Hari Patel, Ranadheer Podishetti, Shafiq Gulzai, Sai Vivek Jeevangekar (wk), Raj Kumar, Taimoor Khalid, Maqsood Mohammed, Veer Akula.

Britannia CC: MD Nizamul Islam (wk), Kashif Mahmood, Waleed Ahmed, Faisal Qasim, Rohit Singh (C), Waqas Virk, Himanshu Himansh, Vishal Panjwani, Sagar Kataria, Gurpreet Singh, Kumar Ghosh, Arjun Reddy, Sanish Goyal, Gaurav Lohia.

