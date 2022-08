USCM vs RCD Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Dresden Fantasy Hints

USCM vs RCD Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Dresden Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – USC Magdeburg vs RC Dresden, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, 4 PM IST August 04, Thursday.

Here is the ECS T10 Dresden 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and USCM vs RCD Dream11 Team Prediction, USCM vs RCD Fantasy Cricket Prediction, USCM vs RCD Playing 11s ECS T10 Dresden 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction USC Magdeburg vs RC Dresden, Fantasy Playing Tips –,ECS T10 Dresden 2022 Series.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Dresden 2022 Series toss between USC Magdeburg and RC Dresden will take place at 3.30 PM IST

Time – August 04, 4 PM IST



Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden eV.

USCM vs RCD Dream11 Team

Keeper – Mustafa Khan Yousefzai

Batsmen – Sandeep Kamboj (C), Girish Tangirala, Ijaz Ahmad

All-rounders – Ranadheer Podishetti (VC), Amrit Pal, Belal Zadran, Rahul Choudary Movva

Bowlers – Shafiq Gulzai, Kapil Chandnani, Waqas Virk

USCM vs RCD Probable Playing XI

USC Magdeburg: Ranadheer Podishetti, Girish Tangirala, Rahul Movva, Sai Vivek Jeevangekar(wk), Harsha Tharla, Sahil Sethi©, Chaitanya Sankaramanchi, Nikhil Koneri, Shafiq Gulzai, Sreekanth Kunchapu, Vinod Reddy Budati

RC Dresden: Sandeep Kamboj©, Mustafa Khan(wk), Faisal Qasim, Ijaz Ahmad, Himanshu Bhardwaj, Waqas Virk, Kapil Chandnani, Amrit Pal, Azam Rajput, Javed Haider, Karan Patil