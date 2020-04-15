Amid the coronavirus pandemic that has brought the world to a standstill, forcing the postponement of major sporting events, former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg seemed optimistic about the T20 World Cup that is slated to take place later in the year. Hogg suggested that cricketers should be brought in the country via charter planes. Also Read - Love Babar Azam's Aggressive Mindset: Dale Steyn

“We have to play the T20 World Cup as it is planned. A lot of players internationally have been in lockdown and they have not been able to go out to train. We have to get them in Australia probably a month earlier,” Hogg said in a video posted on his official Twitter account. Also Read - Tom Curran Eyes Return to Test Side, Dreams of Becoming First Brothers Pair With Sam Curran to Represent England

Hogg also suggested cricketers be quarantined once they enter Australian soil. Also Read - COVID-19: Govt Identifies 170 Hotspot Districts, 207 Non-hotspot Districts; No Community Transmission Yet

“There are no commercial flights, so we need to use charter flights. Each participant who will board the charter flights needs to be tested for coronavirus, if they pass the test, they come to Australia. When they arrive in Australia, they will be quarantined for two weeks, and then they will be tested again. Once they pass it, they can train and play the tournament,” he added.

Hogg also gave a suggestion on how to beat the domestic travel ban in Australia.

“Domestic travel between states is a no-no in Australia for now, and I do not see it changing for the next six months. But here in Australia, we are lucky we have a lot of space, so let”s take West Australia for example, you can play at the Optus Stadium, take it to the out grounds, it will give a good aesthetic experience,” Hogg said.