‘Used To Watch Zaheer Khan A Lot’, James Anderson Heaps Praise On Former Indian Pacer

James Anderson played 186 Tests and 194 ODIs over the last 22 years.

New Delhi: England veteran speedster James Anderson lavished praise on Indian legendary pacer Zaheer Khan ahead of the fifth Test match which is scheduled to be played at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala from March 7.

Anderson is just two wickets away from reaching the milestone of 700 Test wickets. The 41-year-old speedster revealed that he watched Zaheer Khan a lot and learned how he used the reverse swing.

“There are not many better bowlers than Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj. They’re world-class bowlers. You put Ishant Sharma in there as well, and that’s a really strong bowling attack. For me, Zaheer Khan was someone I used to watch a lot to try and learn from. How he used the reverse swing, how he covered the ball when he ran into bowl, that’s something I tried to sort of develop on the back of playing against him quite a few times here,” said Anderson to JioCinema.

Zaheer, one of India’s finest seamers, played his last Test in 2014 when Anderson was at the top of his game.

Among the current lot of Indian pacers, Anderson is most impressed by Jasprit Bumrah’s ability, calling him a “great exponent” of reverse swing.

Asked about Bumrah’s match-winning performance in the second Test against England, Anderson said, “With someone of his quality you expect that standard from him. You know that reverse swing can play a big part in India and he’s a great exponent of it. He’s got good pace and is very accurate, very consistent.

Having played 186 Tests and 194 ODIs over the last 22 years, Anderson’s desire to be competitive remains intact.

On comparing his longevity to other sporting legends, Anderson said, “Yeah, I guess you do look at things like that, but to be honest, I just go with the feel of me and my body. I don’t feel like I’m 41 years and 200 days old. You know, I still feel young.

Anderson is leading England’s fast-bowling line-up that includes Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson and Gus Atkinson who are playing their maiden Test series on Indian soil.

