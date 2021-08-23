USGC vs BER Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, FanCode ECS T10 Dresden

USGC vs BER, Fantasy Cricket Predictions ECS T10 Dresden: Captain, Vice-captain For USG Chemnitz vs Berlin CC Stars, Today's Probable XIs at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV at 12:30 PM IST August 24 Tuesday. USG Chemnitz vs Berlin CC Stars Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Dresden

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden.

USGC vs BER My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Gopinath Manoharan

Batsmen: Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Varun Soraganvi, Rohit Grover (VC), Karan Singh

All-rounders: Imran Bukhari, Sahith Reddy Kusukuntla (C)

Bowlers: Adith Narayanan, Ebadullah Momand, Nick Kraiger, Awais Zafar

USGC vs BER Probable Playing XIs

USGC playing XI (probable): Samad Stanikzai, Gopinath Manoharan, GN Khan, Varun Soraganvi, Abdul Andar, Rajesh Nagaraja (captain), Saeedullah Amarkheal, Adith Narayanan, Sandeep Gowda, Sahith Reddy Kusukuntla, Momand Ebadullah

BER playing XI (probable): Awais Zafar (captain), Karan Singh, Manish Tiwari, Nagapratap Mahanandhi, Imran Bukhari, Alex Smith, Abhilash Anantharam, Nick Kraiger, Rohit Grover, Sahil Lal, Vimal Marripeddi

USGC vs BER Squads

USG Chemnitz: Rajesh Nagaraja, Anand Vishwam, Rohit Babbar, Deep Prakash, Momand Ebadullah, Ananthu Ajikumar, Karthik Manga, Abhishek Sahni, Saeedullah Amarkheal, Pavan Kumar Kota, Sibaji Roy, Tharun Ega, GN Khan, Ashu Loyalka, Tharun Gopi, Suhas Bhat, Abdul Andar, Sandeep Shivalingegowda, Sahith Reddy Kusukuntla, Adith Narayanan, Samad Stanikzai, Gopinath Manoharan, Varun Soraganvi, Arul Rubesh, Akash Chougale

Berlin CC: Nagapratap Mahanandhi, Sahil Lal, Alex Smith, Asad Baig, Gaurav Kaduskar, Imran Bukhari, Karan Singh, Nick Kraiger, Rohit Grover, Saddam Gill, Abhilash Anantharam, Reuben Davies, Vimal Marripeddi, Ivan Doubell, Makarand Parab, Mani CS, Manish Tiwari, Aarij Qureshi, Anas Sherwani, Ata Ahmad, Awais Zafar

