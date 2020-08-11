Dream11 Team Hints

USGC vs BSCR ECS T10 – Dresden: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips USG Chemnitz vs BSC Rehberge, 10th T10 at Ostrapark 8:30 PM IST Tuesday, August 11:

The latest offering in the ongoing European Cricket Series is the Dresden T10 League which sees participation from five teams from Eastern German. Hosts RC Dresden, BSV Britannia, USG Chemnitz, BSC Rehberge and Berlin Eagles are the five teams that will feature in 24 matches across five days.

"RC Dresden is a club that wants to grow the game, take advantage of their facilities to attract crowds, connect closer with their local government and put local talent on the map. We will work together to execute a great event while also broadcasting their club's venue and culture to the world," European Cricket Series and European Cricket Network Founder Daniel Weston said.

Toss: The toss between USG Chemnitz vs BSC Rehberge will take place at 8:00 PM (IST).

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Ostrapark



USGC vs BSCR My Dream11 Team

Sandeep Shivalingegowda, Sibaji Roy, Rajesh Nagaraja, Karthikeyan Manga (CAPTAIN), Aniketh Pushtay, Ghulam Abbas Butt (VICE CAPTAIN), Peter Gallagher, Atif Rasheed, Javed Iqbal, Sohel Mia, Abdul Basir

SQUADS

USG Chemnitz (USGC): Sandeep Shivalingegowda, Arul Dinesh, Rajesh Nagaraja, Sibaji Roy, Gopinath Manoharan, Vishnu Srinivasan, Karthikeyan Manga, Rahulganapathi Mathavan, Naga Pawankumar, Ravi Prakash Singh, Sahith Reddy, Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Varun Soraganvi, Mohammad Rubel, Abdul Basir, Saeedullah Amarkheal, Akash Chougale, Adith Narayanan, Zakki Rezai, Ananthu Ajikumar, Anand Vijayalakshmi, Balaji Venkatraj

BSC Rehberge (BSCR): Shahnawaz Ahmad, Jafer Luqman, Musthafa Muhammed, Imran Chaudry, Salman Azhar, Masood Hasan, Asad Naqvi, Ijaz Ahmad, Saeed Safi, Sajid Liaqat, Ali Butt, Nooruddin Mujadaddy, Ronson Muliyil, Ganidu Arumadura, Saddam Gill, Javed Iqbal, Sadiq Sabah, Sohel Mia, Imran Bukhari, Yousaf Khan, Atta ur Rahman Shinwari

