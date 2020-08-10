USGC vs RCD Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction RC Dresden vs USG Chemnitz, 5th T10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s USGC vs RCD at Ostrapark: The opening match of the ECS T10 – Dresden will be played between USG Chemnitz and RC Dresden at 8:30 pm IST today. Also Read - BECC vs USGC Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 - Dresden: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Berlin Eagles Cricket Club vs USG Chemnitz, 4th T10 at Ostrapark 6:30 PM IST Monday August 10

You can check the USGC vs RCD Dream11 here. Also Read - BECC vs RCD Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 - Dresden: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Berlin Eagles Cricket Club vs RC Dresden, 3rd T10 at Ostrapark 4:30 PM IST Monday August 10

The latest offering in the ongoing European Cricket Series is the Dresden T10 League which sees participation from five teams from Eastern German. Hosts RC Dresden, BSV Britannia, USG Chemnitz, BSC Rehberge and Berlin Eagles are the five teams which will feature in 24 matches across five days. Also Read - USGC vs BECC Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 - Dresden: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips USG Chemnitz vs Berlin Eagles Cricket Club, 2nd T10 at Ostrapark 2:30 PM IST Monday August 10

“It is great to see the European Cricket Series continue its tour around Germany and we are grateful to the European Cricket Network for their continued support of German cricket. We have a plethora of talent in eastern Germany and the capital Berlin. It is incredibly attractive and a great incentive for these players to showcase their skills to large global audiences,” Brian Mantle, CEO of the Deutscher Cricket Bund (DCB), said.

Toss: The toss between USG Chemnitz and RC Dresden will take place at 12:00 PM (IST).

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Ostrapark



USGC vs RCD My Dream11 Team

Sahith Reddy (captain), Sibaji Roy (vice-captain), Waqas Khalil, Sandeep Shivalingegowda, Aniruddh Das, Ashwin Prakash, Gopinath Manoharan, Sandeep Kamboj, Belal Zadran, Ali Haider, Akash Chugale

USGC vs RCD Squads

USG Chemnitz: Naga Pawankumar, Sandeep Shivalingegowda, Ravi Prakash Singh, Sahith Reddy, Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Varun Soraganvi, Mohammad Rubel, Abdul Basir, Saeedullah Amarkheal, Akash Chougale, Adith Narayanan, Zakki Rezai, Ananthu Ajikumar, Anand Vijayalakshmi, Balaji Venkatraj, Arul Dinesh, Rajesh Nagaraja, Sibaji Roy, Gopinath Manoharan, Vishnu Srinivasan, Karthikeyan Manga, Rahulganapathi Mathavan

RC Dresden: Almas Tariq, Ashwin Prakash, Waqas Khalil, Mujib Alrahman, Dipankar Mukherjee, Himanshu Bhardwaj, Sivaraman Subramaniam, Belal Zadran, Mustafa Khan Yousefzai, Azam Ali Rajput, Nilakantha Sahoo, Ali Haider, Norullah Salarzai, Rahul Grover, Vivek Nandkumar, Waris Taghr, Md Uzzal Hossain, Kapil Chandnani, Syed Waqar, Sandeep Kamboj, Mohammed Nizamul, Ajeesh Omanakuttan, Aniruddh Das, Ganesh Patil, Gulzar Rasool

Check Dream11 Prediction/ USGC Dream11 Team/ RCD Dream11 Team/ USG Chemnitz Dream11 Team/ RC Dresden Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more