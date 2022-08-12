USGC vs RCD Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Dresden Series

USG Chemnitz vs Rugby cricket Dresden Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Dresden Series – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's USGC vs RCD at Rugby Cricket Dresden eV: USGC vs RCD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ECS T10 Dresden 2022 Quarter Final 2: Captain, Vice-Captain- USG Chemnitz vs Rugby cricket Dresden, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's T10 at Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, at 2 PM IST August 12 Friday.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Dresden 2022 Series toss between USG Chemnitz and Rugby cricket Dresden will take place at 1.30 PM IST

Time – August 12, 2 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden eV.

USGC vs RCD My Dream11 Team

M Khan, S Kamboj, S Udayan, I Ahmad, S Kusukuntala (vc), A Andar, R Nagaraja, A Pal (c), K Chandnani, W Virk, S Nambusubraniam.

USGC vs RCD Probable Playing XI

USG Chemnitz: Gopinath Manoharan, Sandeep Shivalinge Gowda (wk), Abdul Basir Andar (c), Sahith Reddy Kusukuntla, Sangeeth Udayan, Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Rajesh Nagaraja, Varun Soraganvi, Ananthu Ajikumar, GN Khan, Saeedullah Amarkheal

Rugby cricket Dresden: Vikas Manjunatha, Belal Zadran, Javed Haider, Mustafa Khan Yousefzai, Amrit Pal, Faisal Khan, Sandeep Kamboj, Karan Patil, Shahrukh Khan, Almas Tariq, K Chandnani

