Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Usman Khawaja INJURED By Shamar Joseph Nasty Bouncer During 1st Test Aus vs WI; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

Usman Khawaja INJURED By Shamar Joseph Nasty Bouncer During 1st Test Aus vs WI; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

Aus vs WI: The ball was banged in short and directed right at the helmet, Khawaja took his eyes off the ball.

Updated: January 19, 2024 11:06 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Usman Khawaja, Usman Khawaja news, Usman Khawaja age, Usman Khawaja updates, Usman Khawaja runs, Usman Khawaja records, Usman Khawaja Tests, Shamar Joseph, Shamar Joseph news, Shamar Joseph age, Shamar Joseph wickets, Aus vs WI 1st Test, Aus vs WI 1st Test updates, Aus vs WI 1st Test squads, Cricket news
Usman Khawaja (Image: AP)

Adelaide: Australia cruised to a 10-wicket win in the first Test at Adelaide on Friday. While the bowlers and Travis Head stole the limelight , there are concerns for the Australian team ahead of the second Test as opener Usman Khawaja was hit by a nasty bouncer from Shamar Joseph. The ball was banged in short and directed right at the helmet, Khawaja took his eyes off the ball and turned his head away as it came awkwardly, looked like it missed the grille and struck him on the chin. Following the episode, Khawaja left the ground injured. Here is the clip of the bouncer:

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.