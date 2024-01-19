Home

Usman Khawaja INJURED By Shamar Joseph Nasty Bouncer During 1st Test Aus vs WI; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

Aus vs WI: The ball was banged in short and directed right at the helmet, Khawaja took his eyes off the ball.

Adelaide: Australia cruised to a 10-wicket win in the first Test at Adelaide on Friday. While the bowlers and Travis Head stole the limelight , there are concerns for the Australian team ahead of the second Test as opener Usman Khawaja was hit by a nasty bouncer from Shamar Joseph. The ball was banged in short and directed right at the helmet, Khawaja took his eyes off the ball and turned his head away as it came awkwardly, looked like it missed the grille and struck him on the chin. Following the episode, Khawaja left the ground injured. Here is the clip of the bouncer:

A nasty moment as Usman Khawaja is hit on the chin by a Shamar Joseph short ball #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/nF5nFqxgJJ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 19, 2024

