Usman Khawaja on Lord’s Long Room Incident After MCC Release Statement on Alleged ‘Abuse’, ‘Physical Contact’

Ashes 2023

London: Things got a little out of hand after the match at Lord’s on Sunday. The Australian team was accused of cheating after they beat England by 43 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the Ashes series. While the Australian team was returning to the dressing-room via the iconic Lord’s Long Room, Usman Khawaja was at the recieving end to the slur from fans. In the video that has gone viral, Khawaja is seen having a heated conversation with an MCC member who showed his displeasure over Jonny Bairstow’s dismissal.

Now, Khawaja has opened up on the incident after MCC’s release. Claiming that there is always respect shown at Lord’s, Khawaja said it was ‘very dissappointing’.

“It was really disappointing. Lord’s is one of my favourite places to come. There’s always respect shown at Lord’s, particularly in the Members Pavilion in the Long Room, but there wasn’t today. It was very disappointing,” Khawaja said.

“If anyone asked me where the best place is to play I always say Lord’s. The crowd is great, particularly the members are great, and some of the stuff that was coming out of the members’ mouths is really disappointing and I wasn’t just going stand by and cop it. So I just talked to a few of them. A few of them throwing out some pretty big allegations and I just called them up on it and they kept going, and I was like, well, this is your membership here. So I’m just pointing them out. But it’s pretty disrespectful, to be honest. I just expect a lot better from the members,” he added.

