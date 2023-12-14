Home

Sports

Usman Khawaja Wearing Black Armband Instead of Shoes With Pro-Palestine Slogan During Perth Test

Usman Khawaja Wearing Black Armband Instead of Shoes With Pro-Palestine Slogan During Perth Test

Usman Kahwaja is wearing a black armband in AUS vs PAK 1st Test instead of a shoes with pro-Palestine shoes.

Usman Khawaja (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Usman Khawaja is wearing a tape over the pro-Palestine slogans on his shoes for the 1st Test between Australia and Pakistan at the Optus Stadium in Perth, on December 14. However, the Aussie opener has decided to wear a black armband during the match, and Cricket Australia said, “He is wearing it in solidarity and respect per his Insta post yesterday.”

Trending Now

However, the Aussie opener has decided that he would try to seek the approval of the International Cricket Council (ICC) following their disapproval of wearing shoes with a slogan that was written in favour of the people of Gaza during Australia’s first Test match against Pakistan.

You may like to read

The messages on Khawaja’s shoes were noticed at Australia’s training session by photographers and reporters in Perth. As per the ICC conditions, there are strict rules about wording or logos worn on clothing during international cricket matches. In 2014, Moeen Ali was banned from wearing wristbands that had ‘Save Gaza’ and ‘Free Palestine’ written.

“What I’ve written on my shoes is not political. I’m not taking sides. Human life to me is equal. One Jewish life is equal to one Muslim life is equal to one Hindu life and so on. I’m just speaking up for those who don’t have a voice.”

“The ICC have told me I can’t wear my shoes on the field because they feel it’s a political statement under their guidelines. I don’t believe it’s so. It’s a humanitarian appeal. I will respect their view and decision. But I will fight it and seek to gain approval,” said Khawaja in a video posted on his social media accounts.

Before the press conference of Australia skipper Pat Cummins, Cricket Australia (CA) had released a statement saying, “We support the right of our players to express personal opinions. But the ICC has rules in place which prohibit the display of personal messages which we expect the players to uphold.”

Later on, Cummins had said that Khawaja will not wear the shoes and messages in question during the Perth Test. “I spoke to him just quickly and (Khawaja) said he won’t be (wearing the shoes with messages). It kind of drew the attention to the ICC rules which I don’t know if Uzzie was across beforehand. Uzzie doesn’t want to make too big of a fuss.”

“On his shoes he had ‘all lives are equal’. I think that’s not very divisive. I don’t think anyone can really have too many complaints about that. I think it’s one of our strongest points in our team is that everyone has their own passionate views and individual thoughts and I chatted to Uzzie briefly about it today.”

“And I don’t think his intention is to make too big of a fuss, but we support him. I think what was on the shoes, ‘all lives are equal’, I support that,” he concluded.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.