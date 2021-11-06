UT vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20

Uttarakhand vs Saurashtra Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's UT vs SAU at Gurgaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati: The action continues in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament as domestic heavyweights Saurashtra will take on Uttarakhand at the Gurgaon Cricket Ground on Saturday. The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 UT vs SAU match will start at 1.30 PM IST – November 6. Uttarakhand have played two matches so far but are yet to taste their first victory of the tournament. As a result, they are lying at the bottom of the table after a couple of underwhelming performances. On the other hand, Saurashtra have played twice and have won once. They are currently third in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 points table. Here is the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and UT vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction, UT vs SAU Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10, UT vs SAU Probable XIs Syed Mushtaq Ali T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Uttarakhand vs Saurashtra, Fantasy Playing Tips – Syed Mushtaq Ali T20.

TOSS: The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 toss between Saurashtra and Uttarakhand will take place at 1 PM IST – November 6.

Time: 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: Gurgaon Cricket Ground.

UT vs SAU My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Saurabh Rawat

Batsmen – Arpit Vasavada, Robin Bist, Kunal Chandela

All-rounders – Prerak Mankad, Dikshanshu Negi, Chirag Jani

Bowlers – Chetan Sakariya (C), Jaydev Unadkat (VC), Mayank Mishra, Nikhil Kohli

UT vs SAU Probable Playing XIs

Uttarakhand: Saurabh Rawat (WK), Jay Bista, Robin Bist, Kunal Chandela, Vijay Jethi, Dikshanshu Negi, Swapnil Singh, Mayank Mishra, Akash Mandwaal, Nikhil Kohli, Ankit Manor.

Saurashtra: Himalaya Barad, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Sheldon Jackson (WK), Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Samarth Vyas, Jaydev Unadkat (C), Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Parth Bhut, Chetan Sakariya.

UT vs SAU Squads

Uttarakhand: Jay Bista, Saurabh Rawat (WK), Swapnil Singh, Kunal Chandela (C), Robin Bist, Dikshanshu Negi, Akash Madhwal, Ankit Manor, Mayank Mishra, Agrim Tiwari, Nikhil Kohli, Vijay Jethi, Sanyam Arora, Tanush Gusain, Piyush Joshi, Mohammed Nazim, Himanshu Bisht, Vaibhav Bhatt(WK), Avneesh Sudha.

Saurashtra: Vishvaraj Jadeja, Himalaya Barad, Sheldon Jackson (WK), Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Samarth Vyas, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Kushang Patel, Jaydev Unadkat(C), Chetan Sakariya, Divyaraj Chauhan, Parth Chauhan, Harvik Desai(WK), Jay Chauhan, Parth Bhut, Devang Karamta, Vandit Jivrajani, Jay Gohil.

