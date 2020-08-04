Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers Dream11 Team Prediction NBA 2019-20 – Basketball Tips For Today's Match UTA vs LAL at Walt Disney World Resort: In an exciting matchup of NBA 2019-20 on Monday night, Utah Jazz will take on Los Angeles Lakers at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida – August 4 morning in India. The NBA 2019-20 UTA vs LAL match will start at 6.30 AM IST. Following a defeat in the last game, the Lakers will be looking for an immediate response when they play fellow Western Conference rivals Utah Jazz. Lakers made all the right noise in their opening game post the break after beating city rival Los Angeles Clippers 101-98. But a surprise and shocking loss to Toronto Raptors must be hurting the giants. In fact, Lakers haven't beaten the Raptors in a regular-season game since 2013. Nevertheless, the Lakers are still sitting atop the Western Conference paper ranking and have already through the playoffs.

On the other hand, Utah Jazz are also guaranteed a spot in the playoffs. But this game will test Jazz's true potential and what they can do in the postseason. Certainly, they are a better team than what they managed in 94-110 defeat against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the last match. Jazz are fifth in the Western Conference with a 42-24 return.

Time: The NBA 2019-20 match between Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers will kick-off at 6.30 AM IST.

Venue: Walt Disney World Resort.

My Dream11 Team

Point Guards: A Caruso, LeBron James (PP)

Shooting Guard: J Clarkson, D Waiters

Small Forwards: K Caldwell-Pope

Power Forward: R O’Neale, A Davis (SP)

Centre: T Bradley

UTA vs LAL Starting 5s

Utah Jazz: Bojan Bogdanovic (PG), Tony Bradley (SG), Jarrell Brantley (SF), Jordan Clarkson (PF), Mike Conley (C).

Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James (PG), Rajon Rondo (SG), Quinn Cook (SF), Danny Green (PF), Alex Caruso (C).

UTA vs LAL Squads

Utah Jazz: Bojan Bogdanovic, Tony Bradley, Jarrell Brantley, Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley, Ed Davis, Rudy Gobert, Joe Ingles, Donovan Mitchell, Juwan Morgan, Emmanuel Mudiay, Georges Niang, Royce O’Neale, Miye Oni, Rayjon Tucker, Nigel Williams-Goss, Justin Wright-Foreman.

Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James, Rajon Rondo, Quinn Cook, Danny Green, Alex Caruso, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dion Waiters, J.R. Smith, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Markieff Morris, Jared Dudley, Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Dwight Howard, JaVale McGee, Devontae Cacok.

