  • UTT 2023 Final Chennai Lions Vs Goa Challengers Score: Goa Wins UTT Title By Beating Defending Champions Chennai
UTT 2023 Final Chennai Lions Vs Goa Challengers Score: Goa Wins UTT Title By Beating Defending Champions Chennai

Updated: July 30, 2023 10:09 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Chennai Lions Vs Goa Challengers, UTT 2023 Final: India’s top-ranked paddler Harmeet Desai and World Championships medallist Alvaro Robles powered Goa Challengers to IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 title on Sunday after beating defending champions Chennai Lions 8-7 at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge-Balewadi in Pune.

It was the maiden title for the Goa franchise, which took home the sparkling trophy and Rs 75 lakh, whereas the runners-up were awarded Rs 50 lakh for their brilliant performance in the season.

The franchise-based league is promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI).

Tie Result:

Goa Challengers 8-7 Chennai Lions

Harmeet Desai 2-1 Benedikt Duda (6-11, 11-4, 11-8)
Suthasini Sawettabut 1-2 Yangzi Liu (11-7, 6-11, 5-11)
Harmeet/Suthasini 1-2 Sharath/Yangzi (7-11, 9-11, 11-10)
Alvaro Robles 3-0 Sharath Kamal (11-8, 11-8, 11-10)
Reeth Tennison 1-2 Sutirtha Mukherjee (7-11, 10-11, 11-6)

  • 9:55 PM IST

  • 9:48 PM IST

  • 9:46 PM IST

    UTT 2023 Final Live, Chennai Lions Vs Goa Challengers Score: Goa is leading by four points and Sutirtha Mukherjee is looking for a comeback.
    Chennai 5-9 Goa

  • 9:43 PM IST

    UTT 2023 Final Live, Chennai Lions Vs Goa Challengers Score: At this point in time Goa is leading by two points. 5-3

  • 9:41 PM IST

    UTT 2023 Final Live, Chennai Lions Vs Goa Challengers Score: Surely, whosoever comes up with the strategy will surely win the game. But, what a great entertainment so far in the game.

  • 9:40 PM IST

    The title decider round is underway and Chennai started with the first point.

  • 9:38 PM IST

    UTT 2023 Final Live, Chennai Lions Vs Goa Challengers Score: Woah again a golden point. And Chennai won the set. What a save by Chennai.

  • 9:37 PM IST

    UTT 2023 Final Live, Chennai Lions Vs Goa Challengers Score: Goa is leading in the game. And this is the game point for Goa.

  • 9:32 PM IST

    UTT 2023 Final Live, Chennai Lions Vs Goa Challengers Score: Goa takes the lead by three points. Chennai needs a comeback.

