UTT 2023 Final Chennai Lions Vs Goa Challengers Score: Goa Wins UTT Title By Beating Defending Champions Chennai

Chennai Lions Vs Goa Challengers, UTT 2023 Final: India’s top-ranked paddler Harmeet Desai and World Championships medallist Alvaro Robles powered Goa Challengers to IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 title on Sunday after beating defending champions Chennai Lions 8-7 at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge-Balewadi in Pune.

It was the maiden title for the Goa franchise, which took home the sparkling trophy and Rs 75 lakh, whereas the runners-up were awarded Rs 50 lakh for their brilliant performance in the season.

The franchise-based league is promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI).

Tie Result:

Goa Challengers 8-7 Chennai Lions

Harmeet Desai 2-1 Benedikt Duda (6-11, 11-4, 11-8)

Suthasini Sawettabut 1-2 Yangzi Liu (11-7, 6-11, 5-11)

Harmeet/Suthasini 1-2 Sharath/Yangzi (7-11, 9-11, 11-10)

Alvaro Robles 3-0 Sharath Kamal (11-8, 11-8, 11-10)

Reeth Tennison 1-2 Sutirtha Mukherjee (7-11, 10-11, 11-6)

