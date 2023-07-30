Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
UTT 2023 Final Chennai Lions Vs Goa Challengers Score: Goa Wins UTT Title By Beating Defending Champions Chennai
Ultimate Table Tennis Final Live: Goa Challengers crowned in Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 champions
Chennai Lions Vs Goa Challengers, UTT 2023 Final: India’s top-ranked paddler Harmeet Desai and World Championships medallist Alvaro Robles powered Goa Challengers to IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 title on Sunday after beating defending champions Chennai Lions 8-7 at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge-Balewadi in Pune.
Trending Now
It was the maiden title for the Goa franchise, which took home the sparkling trophy and Rs 75 lakh, whereas the runners-up were awarded Rs 50 lakh for their brilliant performance in the season.
The franchise-based league is promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI).
Tie Result:
Goa Challengers 8-7 Chennai Lions
Harmeet Desai 2-1 Benedikt Duda (6-11, 11-4, 11-8)
Suthasini Sawettabut 1-2 Yangzi Liu (11-7, 6-11, 5-11)
Harmeet/Suthasini 1-2 Sharath/Yangzi (7-11, 9-11, 11-10)
Alvaro Robles 3-0 Sharath Kamal (11-8, 11-8, 11-10)
Reeth Tennison 1-2 Sutirtha Mukherjee (7-11, 10-11, 11-6)
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you