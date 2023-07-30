Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • UTT 2023 Final Live, Chennai Lions Vs Goa Challengers Score: Goa Takes Lead By 2-1 Against Chennai
live

UTT 2023 Final Live, Chennai Lions Vs Goa Challengers Score: Goa Takes Lead By 2-1 Against Chennai

Ultimate Table Tennis Final Live Updates: Chennai Lions Vs Goa Challengers: Stay tuned to all the latest match updates from the summit clash.

Updated: July 30, 2023 8:09 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Ultimate Table Tennis 2023, UTT Live Score, Chennai Lions vs Goa Challengers, Chennai vs Goa , Table Tennis News, UTT Season 4, UTT live, UTT final live, UTT final live score, UTT final live streaming, Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 final live, Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 final live score, Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 final live streaming, Chennai Lions vs Goa Challengers, Chennai Lions vs Goa Challengers tennis, Chennai Lions vs Goa Challengers UTT final, Chennai Lions vs Goa Challengers final, Chennai Lions vs Goa Challengers final score, Chennai Lions vs Goa Challengers final live streaming, Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sreeja Akula, Ayhika Mukherjee, Prapti Sen,
Veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal is leading Chennai Lions in UTT. (Image: Twitter)

Chennai Lions Vs Goa Challengers, UTT 2023 Final Live Score

Defending champions Chennai Lions will look to create history on Sunday when they take on a formidable Goa Challengers in the final of the Ultimate Table Tennis season 4. Chennai Lions were unstoppable as they thwarted the challenge from Puneri Paltan in the semifinals on Saturday. On the other hand, Goa Challengers were made to work hard by last edition’s finalist Dabang Delhi TTC in the first semifinal.

Also Read:

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • 8:12 PM IST

    UTT 2023 Final Live, Chennai Lions Vs Goa Challengers Score: Chennai wins the first set by 11-6.

  • 8:09 PM IST

    UTT 2023 Final Live, Chennai Lions Vs Goa Challengers Score: But Chennai’s Yangzi Liu again takes the lead.

  • 8:07 PM IST

    UTT 2023 Final Live, Chennai Lions Vs Goa Challengers Score: Goa is again leading in the second round.

  • 8:05 PM IST

    UTT 2023 Final Live, Chennai Lions Vs Goa Challengers Score: Suthasini Sawettabut wins the first game by 11-7.

  • 8:01 PM IST

    UTT 2023 Final Live, Chennai Lions Vs Goa Challengers Score: Chennai made a comeback and made quick points to equal the score.

  • 7:59 PM IST

    UTT 2023 Final Live, Chennai Lions Vs Goa Challengers Score: Again Goa got the positive start. Yangzi Liu is struggling..

  • 7:58 PM IST

    UTT 2023 Final Live, Chennai Lions Vs Goa Challengers Score: The game begins…

  • 7:57 PM IST
    Now, Suthasini Sawettabut will play against Yangzi Liu for Women’s singles.
  • 7:55 PM IST

    Chennai Vs Goa, UTT 2023 Final Live: Bad serve by Duda, Good day for Harmeet. Goa win the first tie.

  • 7:53 PM IST

    Chennai Vs Goa, UTT 2023 Final Live: Duda is making a comeback but Harmeet is on game point.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.