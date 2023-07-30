UTT 2023 Final Live, Chennai Lions Vs Goa Challengers Score: Goa Takes Lead By 2-1 Against Chennai

Home

Ultimate Table Tennis Final Live Updates: Chennai Lions Vs Goa Challengers: Stay tuned to all the latest match updates from the summit clash.

Veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal is leading Chennai Lions in UTT. (Image: Twitter)

Defending champions Chennai Lions will look to create history on Sunday when they take on a formidable Goa Challengers in the final of the Ultimate Table Tennis season 4. Chennai Lions were unstoppable as they thwarted the challenge from Puneri Paltan in the semifinals on Saturday. On the other hand, Goa Challengers were made to work hard by last edition’s finalist Dabang Delhi TTC in the first semifinal.

