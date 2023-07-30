Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
UTT 2023 Final Live, Chennai Lions Vs Goa Challengers Score: Goa Takes Lead By 2-1 Against Chennai
Ultimate Table Tennis Final Live Updates: Chennai Lions Vs Goa Challengers: Stay tuned to all the latest match updates from the summit clash.
Chennai Lions Vs Goa Challengers, UTT 2023 Final Live Score
Defending champions Chennai Lions will look to create history on Sunday when they take on a formidable Goa Challengers in the final of the Ultimate Table Tennis season 4. Chennai Lions were unstoppable as they thwarted the challenge from Puneri Paltan in the semifinals on Saturday. On the other hand, Goa Challengers were made to work hard by last edition’s finalist Dabang Delhi TTC in the first semifinal.
