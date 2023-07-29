Top Recommended Stories

  • UTT Semi-Final 2, Chennai vs Pune: Defending Champions Chennai Enters Into Final
UTT Semi-Final 2, Chennai vs Pune: Defending Champions Chennai Enters Into Final

UTT Semi-Final 2, Chennai vs Pune: Defending Champions Chennai Lions beat Puneri Paltan to book the final berth. Now Chennai will face Goa for the grand finale.

Updated: July 29, 2023 9:08 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

As it happened |UTT Semi-Final 2, Chennai vs Pune: Defending Champions Chennai Lions will lock horns against Puneri Paltan for the semi-final 2 of the ongoing Ultimate Table Tennis on Saturday at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge-Balewadi in Pune.

The franchise-based league is promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI).

Chennai Lions lost their last tie against Dabang Delhi T.T.C and will look to bounce back to reach the final of Season 4. Achanta Sharath Kamal will be the key player for the franchise despite losing his last match to Sathiyan Gnanasekaran.

World No. 33 Benedikt Duda and Yangzi Liu will look to continue their winning performance in the last four stage.

Live Updates

  • 9:04 PM IST
    Tie Result:
    Chennai Lions 8-3 Puneri Paltan TT
    Benedikt Duda 3-0 Omar Assar (11-5, 11-7, 11-6)
    Yangzi Liu 2-1 Hana Matelova (3-11, 11-8, 11-7)
    Sharath/Yangzi 2-1 Manush/Hana (11-4, 9-11, 11-6)
    Sharath Kamal 1-1 Manush Shah (5-11, 11-5)
  • 9:02 PM IST

    LIVE | UTT Semi-Final 2, Chennai vs Pune: Defending Champions Chennai will now again fight for the title against Goa. That will be a nail-biter clash between both the finalists.

  • 9:01 PM IST

    LIVE | UTT Semi-Final 2, Chennai vs Pune: Chennai Lions beat Puneri Paltans now the team will face Goa Challengers for the grand finale which will be played tomorrow. That was a one-sided contest by Chennai.
    Chennai 8-3 Pune.

  • 8:54 PM IST

    LIVE | UTT Semi-Final 2, Chennai vs Pune: The second set is underway…

  • 8:53 PM IST

    LIVE | UTT Semi-Final 2, Chennai vs Pune: And Yes Manush beat Sarath Kamal by 5-11 in the 1st set. Are Puneri Paltan looking for a victory from here?

  • 8:52 PM IST

    LIVE | UTT Semi-Final 2, Chennai vs Pune: Manush Shah is leading in the game so far. This will be a good sign for Pune.

  • 8:51 PM IST
    Tie Result:
    Chennai Lions 7-2 Puneri Paltan TT
    Benedikt Duda 3-0 Omar Assar (11-5, 11-7, 11-6)
    Yangzi Liu 2-1 Hana Matelova (3-11, 11-8, 11-7)
    Sharath/Yangzi 2-1 Manush/Hana (11-4, 9-11, 11-6)
  • 8:49 PM IST

    LIVE | UTT Semi-Final 2, Chennai vs Pune: It seems like Chennai will be in the finals by defeating Pune.

  • 8:47 PM IST

    LIVE | UTT Semi-Final 2, Chennai vs Pune: Chennai again won the third set. Puneri Paltans are struggling in the game. Now, Sharath Kamal will face Manush Shah for the singles.
    Chennai 7-2 Pune

  • 8:38 PM IST

    LIVE | UTT Semi-Final 2, Chennai vs Pune: The final has started and Chennai managed to score 1 point.

