UTT Semi-Final 2, Chennai vs Pune: Defending Champions Chennai Enters Into Final

UTT Semi-Final 2, Chennai vs Pune: Defending Champions Chennai Lions beat Puneri Paltan to book the final berth. Now Chennai will face Goa for the grand finale.

As it happened |UTT Semi-Final 2, Chennai vs Pune: Defending Champions Chennai Lions will lock horns against Puneri Paltan for the semi-final 2 of the ongoing Ultimate Table Tennis on Saturday at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge-Balewadi in Pune.

The franchise-based league is promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI).

Chennai Lions lost their last tie against Dabang Delhi T.T.C and will look to bounce back to reach the final of Season 4. Achanta Sharath Kamal will be the key player for the franchise despite losing his last match to Sathiyan Gnanasekaran.

World No. 33 Benedikt Duda and Yangzi Liu will look to continue their winning performance in the last four stage.

