Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has accepted the longstanding demand for reservation to sportspersons in the state government jobs. A proposal to this effect has been cleared by the state cabinet.Also Read - Posters Ban Entry Of Non-Hindus To Varanasi Ghats

Sportspersons can now be recruited directly on Group B posts, while a 2 per cent horizontal reservation in seats will also be given. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways to Begin Ticket Booking Facility at Post Offices in UP Soon

As per the decision, 24 posts of Group B from various departments are being taken out of the purview of the public service commission. These seats will be offered directly to sportspersons on the basis of their performance at international level and participation in renowned sports competitions. The rules for this will be drafted separately. Also Read - Congress Defers All Poll Campaigns In UP After Bareilly Incident, Yogi Adityanath Cancels Noida Event

Similarly, for those not covered under Group B rules, a 2 per cent reservation within reserved categories will also be made in Group C posts and the recruiting agency will work out the rules for this.

In addition, if any sportsperson within the system wins a medal, the government will allow an out of turn promotion, twice in the career for Group C employees and once for Group B recruits.

The cabinet also approved the UP Police (Skilled Player) Recruitment and Out of Turn Promotion Rules, 2021 for recruitment and out of turn promotion of sportspersons in the police.