A part of glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday triggered an avalanche that resulted in hydroelectric stations and five bridges being washed away reportedly leaving 14 dead and 170 missing. The tragic turn of events resulted in the authorities evacuating villages with army and navy pressed into action.

As per media reports, around 170 people – 148 of them who are employed at the NTPC plant and 22 belonging to Rishiganga are missing with 30 trapped inside a tunnel. An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) team had rescued around 12 people from an under-construction tunnel.

— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) February 7, 2021

India cricketer Rishabh Pant has announced he will donate his match fee of the ongoing first Test against England in Chennai towards the rescue operations in Chamoli while urging others to help out.

“Deeply pained by the loss of life in Uttarakhand. Would like to donate my match fee for the rescue efforts and would urge more people to help out,” Pant, who was born in Roorkee, Uttarakhand tweeted on Sunday.

In an earlier post, Pant had expressed his condolences to those affected by the tragedy. “My sincere condolences and prayers for the families of those affected by the Uttarakhand flash floods. I hope that the rescue operations underway are able to help those in trouble,” he had posted.

The 520 MW Tapovan hydro-electric project which is owned by NTPC was being constructed at a cost of around Rs 3,000 crore. As per latest reports, 10 bodies have been recovered while 125 are still missing.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar on Monday said efforts are underway to open the bigger tunnel. “The glacier burst yesterday, boulders and debris followed which washed away the Raini power project causing a massive impact on Tapovan. All of this happened yesterday. 32 people from first and 121 people are missing from the second project. Out of these, 10 bodies have been recovered so far – 3 from Tapovan and 7 in the route to Karnprayag. 12 people rescued from the smaller tunnel in Tapovan yesterday. Efforts are underway to open the bigger tunnel. Debris are being removed from it,” Kumar said.