UVA Premier League T20 LIVE Streaming Details

Competitive cricket resumes in Sri Lanka with the UVA T20 Premier League from June 29 (Monday). The seven-day affair comprise 14 matches with four teams contesting for the title. The four teams will face against each other at least twice in a double round-robin format. The top team will directly progress for the summit clash after the round-robin phase while the second finalist will be decided through an eliminator between the second and third-placed team. The league will have some star power with the likes of Tillakaratne Dilshan, Farveez Mahroof, Ajantha Mendis and Thilan Thusara leading the four teams. Also Read - Dream11 ECS T10 League St Gallen 2020 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Online, Latest Cricket Matches, Timings in India

Live Cricket Streaming Details

What: UVA Premier League T20 Also Read - Darwin & District ODD 2020 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Online, Latest Cricket Matches, Timings in India And Full Fixtures

When: From June 29 to July 5 Also Read - Premier League 2019-20 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Online, Latest Football Matches, Timings in India

Where to Stream Online in India: YouTube, Facebook and FanCode

TV: Not available in India.

FULL SCHEDULE (Time in IST)

29 June

11:00 AM: Monaragala Hornets vs Wellawaya Vipers

2:30 PM: Unilions Mahiyanganaya vs Sea Eagle

30 June

11:00 AM: Unilions Mahiyanganaya vs Wellawaya Vipers

2:30 PM: Monaragala Hornets vs Sea Eagle

1 July

11:00 AM: Monaragala Hornets vs Unilions Mahiyanganaya

2:30 PM: Wellawaya Vipers vs Sea Eagle

2 July

11:00 AM: Unilions Mahiyanganaya vs Sea Eagle

2:30 PM: Monaragala Hornets vs Wellawaya Vipers

3 July

11:00 pm: Monaragala Hornets vs Sea Eagle

2:30 PM: Unilions Mahiyanganaya vs Wellawaya Vipers

4 July

11:00 AM: Monaragala Hornets vs Unilions Mahiyanganaya

2:30 PM: Wellawaya Vipers vs Sea Eagle

5 July

11:00 AM – Eliminator: 2nd Position vs 3rd

2:30 PM – Final: 1st vs Winner of the Eliminator

Full Squads

Badulla Sea Eagles: Farveez Maharoof (captain), Shehan Ranathunga (vice captain), Nilanka Jayawardhana, Pardeep Samaraweera, Chaturanga Dissanayaka, Lahiru Udhesh, Gayan Lakshan, Navinda Imalka, Sameera Tharanga (wk), Chanaka Mendis, Rohan Pathirana, Niroshan Chaturanga, Yashtha Madhusanka, Vishwa Karunaratne, Dasun Shanaka

Monaragala Hornets: Tillakaratne Dilshan (captain), Ajith Ekanayake (wk), Kasun Senanayaka (vice captain), Binura Fernando, Sriyaan Wijeratne, Chethan De Silva, Dhyan Ranatunga, Chamind Silva, Imesh Udayanga, Chaturanga Kumara, Pradeep Witharana, Nishan Mendis, Umesh Karunaratne, Mark Nawanjaya, Sachithra Serasinghe

Unilions Mahiyanganaya: Thilan Tushara (captain), Hareen Silva, Manela Udrwatte, Anurudda Rayapaksa, Malinda Lokundttige, Kavidu Gunarathne (wk), Sdnal Elwalage, Sriyaan Chandimal (vice captain), Hasanjith Munaveera, Amal Anapanu, Bathya Jayasuriya, Nisal Perera, Ganuka Herath, Nuwan Pushpakumara, Suranga Wikramasinghe

Wellawaya Vipers: Ajantha Mendis (captain), Rashmina Kesara, Lahiru Maduwantha, Chathura Manaranga, Sandun Dushmantha, Chandana Lakmal, Achintha Eranda, Adithya Siriwardhana (wk), Anith Bandasa, Akila Dushyentha, Amila Senadeera, Amila Thusara, Anjana Lakshan, Pavan Edirisinghe (vice captain), Gayan Chathurange