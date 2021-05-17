History has been made as the Blaugrana women go onto win the Champions League for the very first time, thrashing their English counterpart Chelsea by 4-0 in emphatic fashion. Also Read - Tielemans stunner helps Leicester City to 1st ever FA Cup title

It was a relief to all the millions fans, who are having a tormenting season as far as the Men's team is concerned. The La Liga champions smashed all four goals inside a space of 36 minutes starting off with a Melanie Leupolz own goal, Alexia Putellas's penalty and simple finishes from Aitana Bonmati and Caroline Graham Hansen killed the game as a contest. Barca have romped to the Spanish title with a 100 percent record after 26 games in La Liga, boasting a whooping 123 goal difference.

This feat makes Barcelona the only side in the history of UEFA Champions League, where both the men and women side have lifted the coveted silverware. Their 4-0 win over Chelsea is the biggest margin of victory in a final since the UWCL era began in 2009/10 season. Jennifer Hermoso of Barcelona and Fran Kirby ended up as the joint top scorer of the season with 6 goals and Aitana Bonmati was adjudged as the Player of the Match.

The men’s side have tasted success on five occasions in the elite competition.(1992, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015).