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Vaibhav Arora EYES growth with KKR ahead of IPL 2026, says, Working with Tim Southee will...

Vaibhav Arora EYES growth with KKR ahead of IPL 2026, says, ‘Working with Tim Southee will…’

Tim Southee, ex-New Zealand captain and former KKR player, joins Kolkata Knight Riders as bowling coach for IPL 2026, offering his vast experience to guide the pace attack.

Vaibhav Arora EYES growth with KKR ahead of IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Ahead of the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Vaibhav Arora is concentrating on improving his game and honing his skills in preparation for IPL 2026.

The 28-year-old pacer from Ambala, who debuted for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2023, has grabbed a total of 36 wickets in 32 IPL matches so far, boasting an impressive strike rate of 17.72. He was also instrumental in KKR’s title-winning IPL 2024 campaign, picking 11 wickets in 10 matches.

As Kolkata Knight Riders prepare for the upcoming season, Arora has been working hard in the training camp, refining various aspects of his bowling. “Overall, the preparation is solid. We’re playing practice matches and also honing our variations in the nets. As a fast bowler, you always want to prepare well and improve your skills so that you can execute them effectively in match situations,” he said.

Arora opened up on his chance to learn from New Zealand’s star Tim Southee

Arora is excited to learn from his former teammate Tim Southee, who has joined Kolkata Knight Riders as the bowling coach for this season. The ex-New Zealand captain brings vast experience to the role, with over 700 international wickets to his name, and he previously played for KKR across three seasons from 2021 to 2023.

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Arora opened up on his chance to learn from New Zealand’s star pacer Tim Southee and said, “Tim Southee is a legend with tons of experience. We’ve been teammates with KKR before in 2023 and I learned a lot from him then. Now that he’s our bowling coach, I’ll get more time to work with him and learn from his experience to improve my skills. There’s a lot I can learn from him and it’s going to be fun working with him.”

Arora is eager to broaden his bowling arsenal and adjust to the varying conditions he will encounter throughout the season. “As you must have seen at Eden Gardens last year, the new ball swings only for the first three or four overs, maximum. After that there is no swing because of the conditions and the nature of the wicket. So, the variations become very important in those situations,” he explained.

KKR to taken on Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2026 opener

Arora further emphasized on the significance of maintaining both pace and control while bowling at different lengths in a T20 match. Looking ahead, Arora stated that the team’s priority is to maintain their preparation and stay ready for the next phase of training in Kolkata. “Our mindset is focused on going to the next camp in Kolkata and being mentally and physically prepared to give 110% there,”he concluded.

Kolkata Knight Riders will face Mumbai Indian in their IPL 2026 opener at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on March 29, followed by match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 2, Punjab Kings on April 6, Lucknow Super Giants on April 9 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

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