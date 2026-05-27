Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes 1st ever batter to achieve THIS massive feat in IPL, beats Chris Gayle’s record with…

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also took over his senior opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal in the list of most runs scored in a single IPL season as an uncapped batter

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Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates after scoring a half-century during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Eliminator match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Vaibhav Sooryvanshi lit up the PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh with his exceptional batting in what was the teenager’s first-ever appearance in the Indian Premier League playoffs. The 15-year-old broke multiple records in his blistering 97-run knock against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Eliminator 1.

The left-hand batter has been in a sensational form this season, hitting 3 half-centuries and 53 sixes at a strike rate of over 200, prior to this match. Today, he unleashed his very best with a treat for spectators in Mullanpur who saw the very best of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Also Read: WATCH: 6, 6, 6, 6…Vaibhav Sooryavanshi EXPLODES, smashes whirlwind fifty off only…, bowlers beg for mercy

Opening alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, the teenage prodigy started hitting from ball one and took only 16 balls to score his 4th half-century of IPL 2026. That makes him the joint most half-centurion in IPL knockouts along with Chennai Super Kings legend Suresh Raina.

Today, Sooryavanshi also cleared the rope 12 times which took his season tally of total sixes to 61. And just like that, he shattered Chris Gayle’s decade long record for the most sixes hit in a single IPL season.

Additionally, the young left-hander became the youngest player and the first-ever teenager to cross the 600-run milestone in a single IPL edition, surpassing Rishabh Pant who did so in Delhi Capitals colors.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also took over his senior opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal in the list of most runs scored in a single IPL season as an uncapped batter. Jaiswal had 626 runs in 2023, Sooryavanshi has 637 with possibly two more games to play if RR goes through to the final.

The duo stitched 125 runs for the 1st wicket before Vaibhav, who batted at a strike rate of 334, got out by a leading edge for a wicket to Praful Hinge.

SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026 Eliminator 1: Playing XIs Rajasthan Royals XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Riyan Parag (C), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja.

Impact subs: Shubham Dubey, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande.

Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (WK), Heinrich Klaasen, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (C), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge.