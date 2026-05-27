Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes 1st ever batter to achieve THIS massive feat in IPL, beats Chris Gayle’s record with…

Vaibhav Sooryvanshi lit up the PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh with his exceptional batting in what was the teenager’s first-ever appearance in the Indian Premier League playoffs. The 15-year-old broke multiple records in his blistering 97-run knock against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Eliminator 1.
The left-hand batter has been in a sensational form this season, hitting 3 half-centuries and 53 sixes at a strike rate of over 200, prior to this match. Today, he unleashed his very best with a treat for spectators in Mullanpur who saw the very best of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
Also Read: WATCH: 6, 6, 6, 6…Vaibhav Sooryavanshi EXPLODES, smashes whirlwind fifty off only…, bowlers beg for mercy
Opening alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, the teenage prodigy started hitting from ball one and took only 16 balls to score his 4th half-century of IPL 2026. That makes him the joint most half-centurion in IPL knockouts along with Chennai Super Kings legend Suresh Raina.
We are out of words
9⃣7⃣(29) of absolute force from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/OBIYYIuhbt #TATAIPL | #Eliminator | #TheFinalLeap | #SRHvRR pic.twitter.com/gtt63Wwkx1
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 27, 2026
Today, Sooryavanshi also cleared the rope 12 times which took his season tally of total sixes to 61. And just like that, he shattered Chris Gayle’s decade long record for the most sixes hit in a single IPL season.
Additionally, the young left-hander became the youngest player and the first-ever teenager to cross the 600-run milestone in a single IPL edition, surpassing Rishabh Pant who did so in Delhi Capitals colors.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also took over his senior opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal in the list of most runs scored in a single IPL season as an uncapped batter. Jaiswal had 626 runs in 2023, Sooryavanshi has 637 with possibly two more games to play if RR goes through to the final.
The duo stitched 125 runs for the 1st wicket before Vaibhav, who batted at a strike rate of 334, got out by a leading edge for a wicket to Praful Hinge.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.