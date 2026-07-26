Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes first cricketer to hit multiple fifties before turning 16 – Watch

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to mesmerize all of us with his impressive power hitting ability as he smashed his 2nd half-century of his senior international career in the 3rd and series concluding T

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India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the first T20I match between India and Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club in Harare on Thursday, July 23, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@BCCI)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to mesmerize all of us with his impressive power hitting ability as he smashed his 2nd half-century of his senior international career in the 3rd and series concluding T20I against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club. This was Sooryavanshi’s 6th appearance and the teenager already has two half-centuries to his name now.

Sooryavanshi has actually become the first cricketer to score multiple fifties in international cricket before turning 16. He might have had a rough start to his senior national career but now he has turned it all around and even if it’s against a relatively weaker side, it has been a good way to kick start his T20I career.

the 15-year-old looked in complete control despite the early dismissal of Abhishek Sharma. He mixed caution with aggression, rotating the strike well before attacking the loose deliveries. His fifty came off 31 balls, with a single off Wessly Madhevere, as he once again gave India a solid platform at the top of the order.

Sooryavanshi reached the milestone with a strike rate of 161.29, smashing six fours and two sixes during his knock. While his maiden T20I fifty against Zimbabwe earlier in the series came in just 19 balls, this innings showed another side of his game. He paced the knock according to the match situation, built a valuable partnership with Ishan Kishan and ensured India remained in control after the early wicket.

SHOT OF THE SERIES – 15 YEAR OLD VAIBHAV SOORYAVANSHI HAS ARRIVED 😍 pic.twitter.com/R0AReTGIqk — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 26, 2026

The left-hander has looked increasingly comfortable at the Harare Sports Club, a venue where he had earlier scored 175 in the Under-19 World Cup final. His latest innings added to an already memorable tour and further strengthened his place at the top of the order.

Sooryavanshi had already created history in the opening T20I by becoming the youngest player to score a fifty in men’s T20I cricket. At 15 years and 118 days, he broke the previous record with a stunning 50 off just 19 balls, an innings that announced his arrival on the international stage.

That was Hugeeeeee by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 💥🤯🤯😯 pic.twitter.com/Y8pxze9nyg — TheFakeFakeer (@TheFakeFakeer) July 26, 2026

After modest returns during his debut series in England, the Zimbabwe tour has marked a major turnaround for the youngster. He has now produced two half-centuries in three matches and shown that he can adapt his game to different situations. Whether attacking from the start or building an innings after an early wicket, Sooryavanshi has displayed maturity well beyond his age.

More to follow..