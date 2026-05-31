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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates HISTORY in IPL 2026, leaves Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli behind to become youngest-ever…

Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is only 15 years and 65 days old as compared to Sai Sudharsan, who was 23 years of age when he won the Orange Cap in IPL 2025.

Written by: Devadyuti Das Edited by: Devadyuti Das
Updated: May 31, 2026, 9:11 PM IST
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is set to end IPL 2026 as leading run-getter. (Photo: IANS)

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is only 15 years and 65 days old and on Sunday, he is all but assured of creating history in the IPL 2026 season. The Rajasthan Royals opener is set to become the youngest-ever winner of the Orange Cap after the cheap dismissal of Gujarat Titans openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan – the only two batters with the realistic chance of overhauling the youngster.

Sooryavanshi, whose campaign ended in the Qualifier 2 stage with RR’s seven-wicket loss to GT, will end the IPL 2026 campaign with 776 runs in 16 matches at a strike-rate of 237.3 with 1 century and 5 fifties to his name. Gill, who was in 2nd place heading into the IPL 2026 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, was dismissed for 10 by Josh Hazlewood and will end his campaign with 732 runs in 16 matches with a strike-rate of 163.02 with 1 century and 6 fifties.

Read more: RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026 Final: Bengaluru's bowling puts Gujarat's batting under scrutiny

Sudharsan, the IPL 2025 Orange Cap winner, was dismissed for 12 by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and will end his campaign with 722 runs in 17 matches at a strike-rate of 157.98 with 1 century and 8 fifties. No one else is in contention to over the Bihar youngster, who incidentally arrived in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening in anticipation of winning the Orange Cap.

RCB opener Virat Kohli was yet to bat but with only 600 runs to his name in 16 matches before the run-chase, even the former India captain was out of race to win the Orange Cap.

Orange Cap winners in IPL in each season

Season Player Matches Runs
2008 Shaun Marsh (KXIP) 11 616
2009 Matthew Hayden (CSK) 12 572
2010 Sachin Tendulkar (MI) 15 618
2011 Chris Gayle (RCB) 12 608
2012 Chris Gayle (RCB) 15 733
2013 Michael Hussey (CSK) 16 733
2014 Robin Uthappa (KKR) 16 660
2015 David Warner (SRH) 14 562
2016 Virat Kohli (RCB) 16 973
2017 David Warner (SRH) 14 641
2018 Kane Williamson (SRH) 17 735
2019 David Warner (SRH) 12 692
2020 KL Rahul (KXIP) 14 670
2021 Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) 16 635
2022 Jos Buttler (RR) 17 863
2023 Shubman Gill (GT) 17 890
2024 Virat Kohli (RCB) 15 741
2025 Sai Sudharsan (GT) 15 759

Also Read | RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final, Ahmedabad weather updates: Yellow alert for RAIN ahead of title clash at Narendra Modi Stadium

Sooryavanshi broke the record of last year’s winner Sudharsan by becoming the youngest-ever winner of the Orange Cap by the proverbial country mile. The GT opener was 23 years and 237 days old when he bagged the Orange Cap in 2025 season.

Sudharsan had broken the record of Shubman Gill, who was the previous youngest Orange Cap winner at 23 years and 263 days when he won the crown in 2023 season with GT.

Sooryavanshi is in line to win multiple other awards in the IPL 2026 season as well. He was retained for Rs 1.1 crore by Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026 season.

The RR opener will end up as the highest six-hitter in the season – a record by any other batter as he ended up with 72 maximums to his name. The next best was Chris Gayle with 59 back in the IPL 2013 season.

Sooryavanshi will also end up with the ‘Super Striker of the Season’ award with an unbelievable strike-rate of 237.3 as he ended up with 97 and 96 in the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 matches this season.

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About the Author

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das is a senior sports editor with two decades of expertise in the media landscape. Based in New Delhi, Devadyuti has been a fixture in sports reporting since 2005, specializing in Internati ... Read More

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