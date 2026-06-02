Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for Team India debut in England? Star cricketer says…

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Friday, May 29, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

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