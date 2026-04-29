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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has the BIGGEST advantage of…, star India cricketer reveals Rajasthan Royals openers top strength

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has the BIGGEST advantage of…, star India cricketer reveals Rajasthan Royals opener’s top strength

Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 43 in 16 balls to lead his side's successful chase against Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 match on Tuesday.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is current holder of IPL 2026 Orange Cap after match No. 40. (Photo: IANS)

PBKS vs RR IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals openers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continue his remarkable run in IPL 2026 season, smashing a breathtaking 43 off 16 balls with 5 massive sixes against Punjab Kings in their last match at New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur on Tuesday. The 15-year-old prodigy has snatched back the Orange Cap from world No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma after the last match as well.

Former India cricket Sunil Gavaskar had glowing tributes for Vaibhav Sooryanshi after the blazing star he gave to his side in the chase of 223 runs against Shreyas Iyer’s PBKS. Sooryavanshi managed to take apart the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Lockie Ferguson during his brief knock.

Speaking on Star Sports show ‘Amul Cricket Live’, Gavaskar said, “He made excellent use of the field and picked the line beautifully. The way he strikes the ball with such ease and power is remarkable. What stands out is how unfazed he looks. That’s often the advantage of youth. You play without fear, without worrying about the opposition, and just back your natural game.”

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Sooryavanshi became the fastest-ever batter to complete 400 runs in an IPL season after the RR opener reached this landmark in only 167 balls. He broke a seven-year old record of former West Indies and Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell, who had achieved this feat in 188 balls.

Another former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara joined Gavaskar in praising Sooryavanshi, claiming it was like watching ‘pure cinema’. Speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘Google Search AI Mode Match Centre Live’, Cheteshwar Pujara said, “It’s pure cinema watching Vaibhav Suryavanshi bat. The way he approaches every bowler with that fearless mindset is remarkable. He simply watches the ball and backs himself to strike it. What stands out is that even when the opposition knows he’s going to attack, they still struggle to contain him. That consistency, combined with his fearless intent in the Powerplay, is what gives his team a decisive edge and sets up games like this.”

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The Bihar youngster one needs only one six to break former Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard’s record fastest to complete 100 sixes in T20 cricket. Sooryavanshi has already hit 99 sixes in 511 balls while Pollard took 843 balls to reach this landmark.

Former Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper Aditya Tare also praised Sooryavanshi’s opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal, who smashed 51 off 27 balls with 1 six and 7 fours.

“They set the chase up really well, scoring 80-plus in the Powerplay. The opening partnership was crucial, especially when chasing a total in the 220 range. Yashasvi’s biggest strength is control, his cricketing shots are largely risk-free, particularly through the covers and point. That’s what makes him so consistent across formats,” Tare said on Star Sports.

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