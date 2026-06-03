Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hits the JACKPOT in IPL 2026, not only Rs 11000000, the RR opener earned…

Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was the leading run-getter in IPL 2026 with 776 runs at a strike-rate of 237.3.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (right) ended up as IPL 2026's Orange Cap winner. (Photo: IANS)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season witnessed history with 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi accomplishing some unbelievable feats over the course of the last couple of month. Sooryavanshi ended up as the highest run-getter in IPL 2026 and youngest-ever winner of the Orange Cap with 776 runs at an unbelievable strike-rate of 237.3 in the tournament, lifting the Rajasthan Royals into the Qualifier 2 stages.

Sooryavanshi was retained for Rs 1.1 crore by the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2026 season but he ended up earning more than double this amount by the time the tournament ended. The Bihar opener was eligible for Rs 7.5 lakh per game as match fees from his franchise. After playing in 16 matches for RR in the season, including 2 Playoff games, Sooryavanshi total match-fees tallied Rs 1.2 crore – more than his retention amount.

Apart from this he also takes home Rs 55 lakh for the various other awards including the Orange Cap apart from a Tata Sierra car, which he is not eligible to drive himself since he is only 15 years of age.

Here is the break-up of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s awards after IPL 2026 final…

Most Valuable Player (MVP): Rs 15 lakh

Rs 15 lakh Orange Cap (Tournament Top Scorer): Rs 10 lakh

Rs 10 lakh Super Striker of the Season: Rs 10 lakh (plus the Tata Sierra)

(plus the Tata Sierra) Super Sixes of the Season: Rs 10 lakh (for hitting 72 sixes)

Rs 10 lakh (for hitting 72 sixes) Emerging Player of the Season: Rs 10 lakh

Also Read | When will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play in Team India colours after IPL 2026: Check full schedule of RR opener’s next international assignment

Sachin Tendulkar says everyone wants to see Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Test cricket

The RR opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi couldn’t have asked for a bigger complement than legend Sachin Tendulkar. The only cricketer in the world to score 100 international centuries and over 34000 runs, Tendulkar said not just him but the entire world would like to see Sooryavanshi in Test cricket.

“Not just me, everyone would want to see him playing Test cricket at some stage. I don’t know when that is going to happen, but an exciting talent needs encouragement. If he’s doing well, then we need to encourage and support him and, above all, enjoy watching him, rather than constantly putting pressure on him,” Sachin Tendulkar said at the Cricinfo Honours Awards 2026 last week.

“And leave the decisions of whether he should play, whether he shouldn’t be doing something, or whether he should be picked in a particular squad to the people who are responsible for making those decisions,” Tendulkar added about Sooryavanshi.