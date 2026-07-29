Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes MASSIVE 230 place jump but world No. 1 T20I batter is…, BIG move by Shubman Gill too

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi won the 'Player of the Series' award against Zimbabwe with 151 runs in 3 matches last week.

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India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has made a big jump in ICC T20I rankings. (Photo: IANS)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was playing against Zimbabwe in just his second international series since making his debut at the age of just 15 years and 99 days. The Rajasthan Royals opener ended up winning the ‘Player of the Series’ award as Team India blanked Zimbabwe 3-0 in a three-match series last week with the Indian opener scoring 151 runs with 2 fifties at a strike-rate of over 190.

Sooryavanshi, who managed only 42 runs in 3 matches in his debut series against England, made a massive jump in the T20I rankings announced by ICC on Wednesday. The 15-year-old jumped up 230 places to reach a career-best rating in 48th position among T20I batters.

Sooryavanshi’s Indian teammate Ishan Kishan retained his top spot in the T20I rankings. The Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper-batter smashed a brilliant 81 in the second T20I against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club last week to get to career-best rating of 916 points.

Kishan’s 916 points are the third-best achieved by any batter in the history of T20I rankings behind only his SRH and India teammate Abhishek Sharma (931) and England batter Dawid Malan (919). The Indian wicketkeeper dropped back down to 910 points after the third T20I match against Zimbabwe but is well ahead of Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan in second place with 848.

More accolades for India’s teenage sensation on the latest rankings update as Daryl Mitchell’s seven-month stay at the top of the ODI batting charts is over https://t.co/AjjfI9jHIQ — ICC (@ICC) July 29, 2026

Former world No. 1 batter and Indian opener Abhishek Sharma fell down one place in the latest rankings after managing to score only 11 runs in 3 matches vs Zimbabwe. Abhishek has slipped to 3rd place with 819 points. Sooryavanshi’s rating of 536 points is short of his more experienced teammates, but Kishan can now boast of having a better career batter rating than former India captains Suryakumar Yadav (912) and Virat Kohli (909).

Best ever ICC Men’s T20I Batter Rankings

PLAYER TEAM RATING POINTS Abhishek Sharma India 931 Dawid Malan England 919 Ishan Kishan India 916 Suryakumar Yadav India 912 Virat Kohli India 909 Aaron Finch Australia 904 Babar Azam Pakistan 900 David Warner Australia 894 Kevin Pietersen England 886 Travis Head Australia 885

There is more joy for India’s white-ball stars on the latest rankings update, with T20I vice-captain Tilak Varma (up two places to sixth) and captain Shreyas Iyer (up seven places to 24th) making big gains in the list for T20I batters as leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi jumps a massive 31 spots to 41st for T20I bowlers following his wickets across the Zimbabwe series.

Zimbabwe’s Ryan Burl rose six spots to equal 85th for T20I batters and while pacer Blessing Muzarabani jumping 10 rungs to move to 26th for T20I bowlers.

Shubman Gill returns world No. 1

There was good news for Team India ODI captain Shubman Gill. With New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell missing the ODI series against the West Indies earlier this month, Gill has regained the world No. 1 ODI ranking after his impressive performances in the three-match series vs England.

Mitchell had held the No. 1 position since January this year. Gill now has 801 points as compared to Mitchell’s 794 points. Indian duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma remained in 3rd and 4th position with 767 and 758 points.

Justin Greaves’ history-making performance in Trinidad during the first ICC World Test Championship fixture between the West Indies and Pakistan was rewarded on the updated Test rankings, with the all-rounder gaining 21 places to improve to 48th for Test bowlers and rising eight rungs to ninth for all-rounders after he completed five consecutive wicket maidens.

Teammate Jayden Seales (up five slots to 24th) made gains on the rankings for Test bowlers, as did Pakistan quick Mohammad Abbas (up nine spots to 17th), while Babar Azam (up four rungs to 15th) was among the biggest improvers for Test batters following his 32nd Test half-century in the second innings of the Test.