Vaibhav Sooryavanshi named in India’s 16-man squad for tours of Ireland and England, social media EXPLODES

Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been named in India's 16-man squad for the Men in Blues' upcoming T20I matches in Ireland and England, here's how social media reacted

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi won the Orange Cap award in IPL 2026 season. (Photo: IANS)

All the questions have been answered by the Indian selection committee as teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been given the nod to make his potential India debut in the upcoming European tour of Ireland and England. The 15-year-old, who won the Orange Cap (most runs) in the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2026 season, has been named in the 16-man squad announced earlier today.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been making waves with his incredible range-hitting ability for the past two years but his performances in IPL 2026 has just been a level apart. He has been a major revelation to say the least. 776 runs in just 16 matches at a daunting strike rate of 237 is no small feat. Perhaps that’s why the Board of Control for Cricket in India could not ignore the teenager.

Whether he will be given a chance to play or not is a different story but the first major step has been taken to steadily integrate Vaibhav Sooryavanshi into the Indian side. He has prior experience of playing for India A and the youth teams.

In fact, earlier this year, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had made the headlines for scoring a century in the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup final against England. He was a key player behind India’s success at the competition.

After witnessing his IPL 2026 season, calls were being made by prominent cricketing personalities to fast track Sooryavanshi to the senior side and let him get accustomed slowly. He is indeed a rare talent and one that is capable of taking Indian cricket to major heights.

Although the Indian top-order is fully stacked with the presence of Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan among others, who knows the 15-year-old could be handed his debut cap in Ireland with his exclusion for the series in England depending on how he performs in those 2 T20Is in Belfast.

If Sooryavanshi appears against Ireland, then he will become the youngest cricketer to play for India.

Other than his inclusion into the squad, the biggest news coming up is that India’s 2026 T20 World Cup winning captain Suryakumar Yadav has been removed from the captaincy role. He has been replaced by fellow statesman Shreyas Iyer who has impressed with his leadership qualities over the last 3 seasons in the IPL.

With Sooryavanshi’s arrival in the senior national squad confirmed, here is how the internet reacted:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has received his maiden call-up for international cricket at the age of 15. Our Wonder kid will rule the International cricket.pic.twitter.com/ygmpXBeYot — RockstaR MK (@RockstarMK11) June 6, 2026

Youngest International Debutant for Team India:

(If Vaibhav plays the IRE series) 15Y 91D – Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs IRE, 2026

16Y 205D – Sachin Tendulkar vs PAK, 1989

17Y 75D – Piyush Chawla vs ENG, 2006

17Y 118 – L Sivaramakrishnan vs WI, 1983

17Y 152D – Parthiv Patel vs ENG,… pic.twitter.com/yYoaTrtnSE — CricketGully (@thecricketgully) June 6, 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi selected in Indian team. pic.twitter.com/M2a47NCr27 — Mayank 🇦🇷 (@Cules651) June 6, 2026

Hard work always pays off At just 15, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi earns a place in India’s senior national team Take a bow 🙌pic.twitter.com/01ZtqdDa8w — Ash (@Ashsay_) June 6, 2026

Yesterday, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi won the Orange Cap 🔥 His grandfather said he is “Bawandar”🌪️ and says he’s ready to break the doors of Team India 🇮🇳 And trust me, when Vaibhav will arrive in India team, lot of self-proclaimed superstars ICT are going to get blown away pic.twitter.com/iCO74eF1mu — Harsh shekhawat (@wordofshekhawat) June 1, 2026

India’s squad for T20Is in Ireland and England

Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma (VC), Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana and Ravi Bishnoi.