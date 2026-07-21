Vaibhav Sooryavanshi returns for Team India: All you need to know about T20I series vs Zimbabwe, TV Timing, Livestreaming, Squads

Shreyas Iyer will be looking to win his first T20I match as captain as Team India begin a three-match T20I series vs Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (left) and Abhishek Sharma will be Indian openers in three-match T20I series vs Zimbabwe beginning on Thursday. (Photo: IANS)

IND vs ZIM 2026: T20 World Cup champions Team India will return to the T20I format of the game when they take on minnows Zimbabwe in a three-match T20I series beginning at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday. But Shreyas Iyer’s Indian team will not like to make the mistake of taking any opponents lightly as they have not won a single game in the format since being crown the T20 World Cup 2026 champions in March this year.

The Indians, under new T20I captain Shreyas Iyer, lost the T20I series vs Ireland and then were whitewashed by England 4-0 with the opening game rained out in Chester-le-Street earlier this month. Iyer is still hunting for his first win as Indian T20I skipper after replacing Suryakumar Yadav at the helm.

The three-match T20I series will also help Vaibhav Sooryavanshi help stake claim for a permanent berth in Indian T20I line-up with the other opener Sanju Samson being rested for T20I series. Sooryavanshi only managed 42 runs in 3 T20I vs England with a best of 15 before being dropped for final T20I match with Samson returning to the line-up.

Sooryavanshi will be ready to pair up with world No. 2 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma in the series in Zimbabwe and stake claim for a permanent berth ahead of Asian Games 2026 in September. The Rajasthan Royals opener had become the youngest-ever to make debut for Team India at the age of 15 years and 99 days beating the record of Sachin Tendulkar, who had made his debut at 16 years and 205 days in 1989.

The Bihar opener earned his maiden Indian call-up after becoming the youngest-ever winning of Orange Cap in IPL 2026 season with 776 runs at a strike-rate of 237.3. Indian selectors have also picked two tearway pacers – Mayank Yadav and Ashok Sharma – for the T20I series and both of them are capable of bowling at over 150kmph.

Rinku Singh is also making a comeback into the T20I side after the T20 World Cup 2026 while Punjab Kings wicketkeeper Prabhsimran Singh has got a maiden call-up to the squad as well.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is so kind and humble. He never forgets to take selfies with his fans and give them autographs. Yesterday, he was taking selfies with fans during the practice session in Zimbabwe ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2Jag0PaINe — Indian Cricket Ministry (@Tejashyyyyyy) July 21, 2026

Here is full schedule of India vs Zimbabwe T20I series…

India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI – Harare Sports Club on Thursday, July 23, from 430pm IST

India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI – Harare Sports Club on Saturday, July 25, from 430pm IST

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI – Harare Sports Club on Sunday, July 26, from 430pm IST

Here are all the details about India vs Zimbabwe T20I series…

When will India vs Zimbabwe T20I series get underway?

The India vs Zimbabwe T20I series will begin with 1st T20I on Thursday, July 23.

Where will India vs Zimbabwe T20I series take place?

The India vs Zimbabwe T20I series will take place at Harare Sport Club ground.

What time will matches in India vs Zimbabwe T20I series begin?

The games in India vs Zimbabwe T20I series will get underway from 430pm IST onwards.

How can I watch India vs Zimbabwe T20I series LIVE on TV in India?

The India vs Zimbabwe T20I series will be available LIVE on TV on Zee’s Unite8 Sports channels in India.

How can I watch live streaming of India vs Zimbabwe T20I series in India?

The India vs Zimbabwe T20I series will be available for live streaming on FanCode website and app.

India vs Zimbabwe T20I series Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (c), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (vc), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Ravi Bishnoi

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Clive Madande (wk), Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Milton Shumba