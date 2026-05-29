Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will hit JACKPOT after IPL 2026 season, set to 2400 per cent HIKE in…

Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi currently has a bat contract worth Rs 50 lakh per year in middle of IPL 2026.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is current holder of Orange Cap in IPL 2026 season. (Photo: IANS)

GT vs RR IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been the talk of the town in the IPL 2026 season. Not only is he the leading run-getter in the T20 league with 680 runs in 15 matches, but he also boasts of the highest strike-rate this year – 242.8 – with no one even coming close. The 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals opener has broken Chris Gayle’s record in the last match of smashing the most sixes in an IPL season – with potentially two matches still remaining for him.

Sooryavanshi has already hit 65 sixes, far beyond Gayle’s record of 59 sixes achieved in IPL 2013 season. The young Bihar batter has a ‘SS’ sticker on his willow currently which pays him Rs 50 lakh per year, according to media reports.

But after the IPL 2026 season, Sooryavanshi is in line to hit the jackpot. According to a report in Cricblogger website, Sooryavanshi is set to get a massive 2400 per cent hike in his bat contract, making it one of the biggest-ever contracts.

Even the likes of former India skipper Virat Kohli and current Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill don’t boast of such a lucrative bat contract that Sooryavanshi is set to get after the T20 league this year. The bat contracts of Kohli and Gill are reportedly in the range of Rs 3 crore to Rs 8 crore per year.

However, Sooryavanshi is reportedly in line to get a bat contract worth Rs 12 crore per year – 24 times more than his current one. “If Rishabh Pant who is only playing one format can demand are Rs 8 crore annually, it is quite obvious that Sooryavanshi has hit the roof with his sensational batting,” a source was quoted as saying by Cricblogger website.

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The astronomical sum offered to Sooryavanshi are unlikely to be matched by the likes of any bat manufacturing company like ‘SS’ or ‘SG’ but tyre manufactures like CEAT and MRF are prepared to offer such sums for branding on star Indian cricketer’s blades like those of Gill, Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Meanwhile, former India captain and head coach Anil Kumble was full of praise for Sooryavanshi ahead of Qualifier 2 match on Friday. “Vaibhav Suryavanshi is the Orange Cap holder, and that doesn’t come from doing it just once or against a couple of teams. He’s done it consistently over the last two months, and that says a lot about the youngster. It’s not just about going out there and bashing a few sixes, even though he is the highest six-hitter now. If he bats through the Powerplay, RR will have the advantage. GT have a very set plan.

“They have Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada bowling three overs each, and that’s where the game could change. They have done really well in Ahmedabad, where the conditions help the seam bowlers. It didn’t happen for them in Dharamshala, but they’ll be hoping that with the new ball, if they hold those lengths consistently, they can nick him off and get an early breakthrough,” Kumble told JioStar’s ‘GamePlan’.

Sooryavanshi was retained for Rs 1.1 crore by Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026 season.