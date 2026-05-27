Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes 25-ball hundred in Kevin Pietersen’s latest YouTube video ahead of maiden playoffs appearance

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was laid out a challenge to score triple figures within 50 balls but the teenager's response had Kevin Pietersen shaking his head. The 15-year-old, who will be making his first IPL playoffs appearance tomorrow for Rajasthan, took only 25 balls to score 100 runs

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Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the IPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, May 24, 2026. (Photo credit: IANS)

Rajasthan Royals’ teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has taken the cricketing world by a storm, smashed a 25-ball century, unofficially, during his recent appearance in former England international Kevin Pietersen’s YouTube channel named “The Switch” in which the later invites some of the biggest cricketers around the globe for interesting run-scoring challenges.

The former England captain has been doing a lot of social media activities, especially on his YouTube channel which has garnered over 500k subscribers already. He has featured the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, Johnty Rhodes, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma among others with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becoming the latest to appear.

Read more: SRH captain Pat Cummins issue big WARNING to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of IPL 2026 Eliminator

Also Read: SRH captain Pat Cummins issue big WARNING to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of IPL 2026 Eliminator

Pietersen challenges Vaibhav to smash 50-ball century but later completes within 25 balls

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was laid out a challenge to score triple figures within 50 balls but the teenager’s response had Kevin Pietersen shaking his head. The 15-year-old, who will be making his first IPL playoffs appearance tomorrow for Rajasthan, took only 25 balls to score 100 runs.

He joined the likes of AB de Villiers, Nicholas Pooran, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer in scoring the fastest century on Pietersen’s show. Sooryavanshi’s 25-ball ton was the 2nd fastest with Pooran (28 balls), de Villiers (30 balls) and Jaiswal (47) taking the following spots.

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer is the fastest centurion Kevin Pietersen’s show, completing his 100 in just 22 balls.

Further in the show, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also expressed his desire to score a double century in the shortest format of the game one day. “I want to score 200 in T20.” – Sooryavanshi said.

Also Read: Watch: Joint national record holders Dev Meena and Kuldeep Kumar carry pole vaults in E-Rickshaw in viral video

A stunned Kevin Pietersen then reminded him of the monumental scale of the task, pointing out that Chris Gayle holds the unbeatable all-time record highest score of 175. “Chris Gayle’s got 175” – Pietersen replied. The teenager didn’t even blink once and stated that he is coming after that record.

The 15-year-old explained that if he bats 20 overs full in any game, then he will surely be able to touch the unprecedented 200-run mark in T20 cricket. “Yeah, I want to break his record and score 200. If I bat for the full 20 overs in any game, I will definitely break that record.”

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set for his maiden playoffs appearance

Meanwhile, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is all set for his first-ever appearance in the knockout stages of the cash rich league when Rajasthan lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in Eliminator 1 later today at the PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh.