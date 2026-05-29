Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes another HUGE record, becomes 1st ever to achieve THIS massive feat

Rajasthan Royals’ teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has become the first uncapped batter to score 700 runs in an Indian Premier League season. The 15-year-old, who is the current Orange Cap holder, reached this milestone with another quickfire half-century at the PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi needed 20 only runs to get there and he did so by taking on Kagiso Rabada. Rajasthan captain Riyan Parag chose to bat first after winning the toss and his teenage opener made sure things were taken care of. Sooryvanshi has has 500 runs in the powerplay itself and nearly 200 with boundaries.
Becoming the only uncapped to score 700 is just another feather on his already filled cap.
More to follow.
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