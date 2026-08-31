Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes explosive 92 before East Zone end level with Central Zone in Duleep Trophy 2026 semifinal

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed an explosive 92 as East Zone ended Day 2 level with Central Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2026 semifinal. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s explosive 92 in Duleep Trophy 2026

Central Zone vs East Zone Duleep Trophy: After the chaotic Day 1, Central Zone vs East Zone showed a great performance on Day 2. On Day 2, many players showcased their impressive performances for their respective sides. After Day 2 ended, Central Zone was leading by 45 runs.

Easwaran and Sooryavanshi shine with the bat before Central Zone bowlers fight back

Meanwhile, let’s discuss some key moments of the match. Abhimanyu Easwaran and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi began the innings for East Zone. Both batters showcased a great batting performance, which helped their side to gather some important runs at the beginning of Day 2. Easwaran played a great knock of 69 runs off 106 balls.

On the other hand, pocket dynamite, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his destruction mode as he scored 92 runs off 81 balls. In his knock, Sooryavanshi smashed seven fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 113. Their batting had a big impact on the East Zone. But, things didn’t go so well for them. As, after their dismissal, Central Zone’s bowlers made their comeback in the match and dismissed a bunch of wickets for their side.

Players like Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur and Aryan Pandey rocked their bowling on Day 2. Dubey showcased an impressive bowling with (4/66). Meanwhile, Aryan Pandey and Yash Thakur also put East Zone’s hopes down by dismissing three batters each on Day 2.

East Zone’s batting collapses as Shami and Mukesh strike early

After Abhimanyu Easwaran and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s crucial partnership, East Zone’s team’s innings fell like a deck of cards.

Almost at the end of Day 2, Central Zone got a chance to begin their second innings. Kunal Chandela and Aman Mokhade started the innings and were sent to the pavilion for low scores by East Zone’s bowlers. The impressive duo of Mohammed Shami and Mukesh Kumar dismissed three wickets for them.

Things will become more intense on Day 3, as it will be interesting to see Aryan Pandey and Aman Mokhade continue the innings, as they’ve already lost their captain Rajat Patidar’s wickets for 5 runs. Central Zone is left with Rinku Singh and Saransh Jain only for the next day.