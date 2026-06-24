Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will NOT be allowed to use Indian dressing room in England T20I series due to…

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is set to become the youngest-ever Indian debutant since Sachin Tendulkar after more than 36 years.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is only 15 years of age. (Photo: PTI)

India vs England 2026 T20: The entire cricketing fraternity from all around the world is eagerly waiting for the international debut of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Ever since the Rajasthan Royals and Bihar opener turned 15 years of age earlier this year in March this year, fans all around the world have been waiting to seen him in India colours. While Sooryavanshi may make his India debut in Ireland or in subsequent five-match T20I series vs England, the Indian prodigy will not be allowed to share the ‘dressing room’ with his teammates on the tour.

The England Cricket Board (ECB) are making special preparations for Sooryavanshi for the five-match T20I series starting on July 1 at venues like Chester-le-Street, Manchester, Nottingham, Bristol and Southampton. According to prescribed ICC regulations, Sooryavanshi, who is part of India’s T20I squad, will have separate dressing room area at all these venues.

Sooryavanshi is in line to become the youngest-ever Indian debutant at 15 years of age, since Sachin Tendulkar played his maiden Test vs Pakistan in Karachi in 1989 at the age of 16 years and 205 days. He will also become the youngest international cricketer to play for full-member nation country since 1996, when Pakistan’s Hasan Raza made his ODI debut against Bangladesh at the age of 14.

The five-match series in England is going to be an International Cricket Council (ICC) event and the governing body’s prescribed protocols will be in place and will be enforced fully by ECB. According to the The Guardian newspaper in UK, the ICC and ECB ruled prevent an cricketer under 16 years of age from using ‘adult changing rooms’ and as a result Sooryavanshi will have his very own private facilities at all the 5 venues.

He will be permitted to enter the Indian dressing room during the game and can attend team talks but he will not be allowed to change in it before and after each match. There rules are normal practice in English sports as Arsenal football star Max Dowman also has a separate changing room till last season until he turned 16 years of age in December.

The ECB are believed to be working closely with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and all five T20 venues will have all necessary measures in place.

“This is an ICC event, with their safeguarding procedures active as they have jurisdiction,” the ECB was quoted in a statement to the Guardian. “A safeguarding concern occurring during the event may (in some circumstances) be managed by the ICC. In addition to this, the ECB Safe Hands policy applies at all times.

“The Cricket Regulator is in contact with the Team Liaison Officer (TLO) for the Indian team to discuss requirements and expectations for the player while he is in the UK. Each County Safeguarding Officer for the relevant cricket venue is also working closely with the Team Liaison Officer to ensure venue protocols and arrangements (specifically changing room environments) are understood and adhered to. This is conducted via safeguarding risk assessments,” the statement added.

During his two seasons in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sooryavanshi used the same facilities as his Rajasthan Royals teammates throughout the competition. He became the youngest winner of the Orange Cap in IPL 2026 season after scoring 776 runs at an amazing average of 237.3.

Sooryavanshi’s parents will be travelling with him in Ireland and England with the BCCI bearing all the expenses as special exemption in his case.

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Why will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have separate dressing room?

According to ICC and ECB rules and regulations, any cricketer below the age of 16 are not allowed to us facilities in adult dressing rooms.

When will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi be allowed in Indian dressing room?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be allowed into the Indian dressing room and can attend team meetings but he will not be allowed to change ‘before and after the match’ in there. He will have separate dressing room with changing arrangements at all 5 venues of India vs England T20I series starting next month.