Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s parents set to accompany the teenager on his first foreign bilateral tour

Ahead of his much-awaited potential debut, it is being reported by the Sportstar that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's parents will travel with him in order to make the 15-year-old comfortable

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/vaibhav-sooryavanshis-parents-set-to-accompany-the-teenager-on-his-first-foreign-bilateral-tour-8438571/ Copy

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi walks off the field after his dismissal during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Friday, May 29, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be accompanied by his parents when he embarks on his first-ever tour with the Indian senior team to Ireland and England later this month. The 15-year-old made history earlier today by becoming the youngest player ever to get picked for the national side.

This means that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is on course to becoming the youngest ever to play for India if the team management hands him his debut cap.

Also Read: IND Vs AFG, One-off Test: Shubman Gill returns with 11th century on Day 1 as India dominate proceedings against struggling visitors

He had a stellar outing in the 2026 Indian Premier League season, winning the Orange Cap (most runs) for scoring 776 runs which pushed the Rajasthan Royals into the playoffs where the inaugural champions were eventually knocked out after losing to the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2.

On this back of his sensational season, the Board of Control for Cricket in India rewarded him with a selection to the squad and now it remains to be seen if he goes on to make his debut.

Ahead of his much-awaited potential debut, it is being reported by the Sportstar that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s parents will travel with him in order to make the 15-year-old comfortable. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia stated that the presence of Sooryavanshi’s parents will help the teenager settle down quickly in a new environment. Saikia also confirmed that all the expenses will be covered by the apex board.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi named in India’s 16-man squad for tours of Ireland and England, social media EXPLODES

“As he is a child, we have decided to allow his parents to accompany him to Ireland and England, so that they can be with him and help him settle in the new environment. The Board will cover all their expenses.” – Devajit Saikia told Sportstar.

Sooryavanshi is currently with the India A team for their tri-nation series against Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A. He is expected to play a key role in the series, which will also help him prepare for his possible debut in the UK.

India’s squad for T20Is in Ireland and England