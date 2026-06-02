Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s rapid rise to be studied at IIM Indore – Here’s everything we know about the development

The study will largely focus on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's social, psychological, familial and institutional factors

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Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Friday, May 29, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Indian cricket’s teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has underwent a rapid rise over the last two years, is now going to be a topic of research. The 15-year-old, who bagged a total of 5 individual honors in Indian Premier League 2026, will be included in a case study, which is set to be conducted by the Indian Institute of Management in Indore.

The management institute is reportedly keen on understanding how Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is able to hit such big sixes and is able to react within seconds when the ball gets released from a bowler’s hand. His incredible power hitting ability saw him break multiple batting records in IPL 2026, most notably the most sixes hit by a batter in a single season.

Also Read: After RCB’s IPL 2026 win, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma seek Premanand Maharaj’s blessings in Vrindavan- Watch video

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi cleared the ropes 65 times, surpassing Chris Gayle’s long-standing record of 52 sixes in 2012. The 15-year-old claimed the Orange Cap for amassing a staggering 776 runs, which is also the most by an uncapped batter in a single season.

Other than that, the 15-year-old took home the Emerging, Most Valuable, Super Striker and Super Sixes of the season awards. It is a record in itself as no other player in the history of the competition won 5 individual honors.

IIM Indore to study factors that has Sooryavanshi’s

While speaking about this recent development, IIM Indore Director Himanshu Roy said that they study will largely focus on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s social, psychological, familial and institutional factors. Roy also confirmed that corporate management companies will also get a good idea of how to manage a talent this young.

Also Read: When will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play in Team India colours after IPL 2026: Check full schedule of RR opener’s next international assignment

We have often seen talented youngsters wasting their careers on the influence of money and all the other things that comes with massive fame. This new study will focus and give a new perspective on how management companies can keep players away from this vicious cycle.

“This study will analyse Vaibhav’s achievements and will also delve deeper into the social, psychological, familial and institutional factors that shape young talents who excel at a young age.” – IIM Director Himanshu Roy said.

When will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play next?

There are massive calls and demands being made on the inclusion of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for India’s upcoming 2-match T20I series in Ireland as a precursor for the full fledged white-ball tour of England next month.

Former chief selector MSK Prasad even urged current chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar to fast track the teenager as he is a serious talent who should be given exposure early on.

India will play the two T20Is against Ireland on June 26 and 28 in Belfast before crossing borders to England for a 5-match T20I and 3-match ODI series. The squads are yet to be announced for the European tour.