Vaibhav Suryavanshi gets ready for biggest TEST yet after becoming Under-19 World Cup champion, Rajasthan Royals star set to…

India and Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi was 'Player of the Tournament' in ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 earlier this month.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was named 'Player of the Tournament' in ICC U-19 World Cup 2026. (Photos: ICC, Instagram)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has taken the cricket world by storm even at just 14 years of age. The Rajasthan Royals opener smashed an unbelievable 175 in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 final against England to lead India to their sixth World title.

Now, Suryavanshi is getting for possibly his biggest challenge off the cricket field. The Bihar and RR cricketer is set to appear for his CBSE Class 10 board examinations from next week. Suryavanshi’s CBSE exams will begin February 17.

Team India U-19 opener is a student of Podar International School in Bihar’s Samastipur area. He has completed the required formalities and received his admit card as well, according to media report. The Class X board examinations are scheduled to be held from February 17 to March 11, 2026.

The development was confirmed by the Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s school principal, Neel Kishore. He revealed that the institution would ensure that the examination process is conducted smoothly for their star pupil.

“Vaibhav Suryavanshi will appear for the Class 10 board examinations at our school. We will ensure that he does not face any difficulty while appearing for the exams,” he said.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi will give his 10th Board exam from 17th February. – U19 World Cup winner and IPL centurion before appearing for boards. pic.twitter.com/BlsOMSCD5a — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 13, 2026

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was India’s top performer in the Under-19 World Cup 2026, scoring 175 runs in the final against England and finished the tournament as the second-highest run-scorer with 439 runs behind only England’s Ben Hayes with 444 runs, averaging over 62. Suryavanshi had a strike-rate of 169.49 in the tournament with 1 hundred and 3 fifties and was named the ‘Player of the Final’ and ‘Player of the Tournament’ as well.

In spite of his phenomenal rise in international cricket, education remains a priority for the family and his father, Sanjeev Suryavanshi, has harped on the importance of maintaining a balance between academics and cricket.

Following the conclusion of the board exams, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season is set to begin, where Suryavanshi is expected to return to action. Suryavanshi was retained for Rs 1.1 crore ahead of IPL 2026 season by Rajasthan Royals. RR announced their new captain in Riyan Parag on Friday.

Suryavanshi, aged only 14, became the youngest IPL centurion after his maiden ton against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur in IPL 2025 season. He finished last season with 252 runs at a strike-rate of 206.55.

