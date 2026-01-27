Home

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s India U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch IND U19 vs ZIM U19 in India online and on TV channel

IND U19 vs ZIM U19 ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match LIVE: Team India featuring Vaibhav Suryavanshi will begin their campaign in Group 2 of the Super Six stages with a clash against hosts Zimbabwe at Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo on Tuesday.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Team India will face Zimbabwe in ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 in Bulawayo on Tuesday. (Source: X)

Indian cricket team will look to continue their winning streak when they take on hosts Zimbabwe in their first Super Six Group 2 match in the ongoing ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 at the Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo on Tuesday. The Indian team featuring Rajasthan Royals star Vaibhav Suryavanshi won all off their group stage matches against USA, Bangladesh and New Zealand with ease and are already carrying 4 points into the Super Six stages with a net run-rate of +2.751.

The top two teams from the Super Six stages will progress into the semifinals of the Under-19 World Cup. Their opponents Zimbabwe, on the other hand, have to be thankful to Pakistan Under-19 who slowed down remarkably in their last league match to help them qualify for the Super Six stages in spite of a defeat.

Indian skipper Ayush Mhatre will be hoping that his batting ace Suryavanshi will be able to find form after his inconsistent run in the league stages so far. Indians will be buoyed by the form of all-rounder RS Ambrish – who rocked the New Zealand batting early in their last league match with four wickets. Apart from captain Mhatre and Suryavanshi, Ambrish is the only cricketer with first-class experience in the Indian Under-19 squad.

The Indians will look to warm-up ahead of their clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (February 1) and will be eyeing revenge for the loss in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 final last year. Pakistan are in third place in Super Six Group 2 with 2 points as compared to India’s 4 points currently.

Group Stage: Unbeaten ✅

Super Sixes: Loading… ⏳ Will the future ⭐s of Indian cricket continue their unbeaten run at the ICC Men’s Under 19 World Cup 2026? ✨#ICCMensU19WC #INDvZIM Tue, Jan 27 | 12:45 PM pic.twitter.com/97RuHzjTPo — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 27, 2026

Here are all the details about India U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match…

When is India U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match going to take place?

The India U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match will take place on Tuesday, January 27.

Where is India U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match going to take place?

The India U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match will be held at Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo.

What time will India U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match start?

The India U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match will begin at 1pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 1230pm.

Where can I watch India U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match LIVE on TV in India?

The India U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match in India?

The India U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match will not available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

India U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match Predicted 11

India U-19: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Aaron George, Ayush Mhatre (c), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh, RS Ambrish, Henil Patel, D. Deepesh, Kishan Kumar Singh, Mohamed Enaan

Zimbabwe U-19: Nathaniel Hlabangana, Kupakwashe Muradzi (wk), Dhruv Patel, Brandon Senzere, Simbarashe Mudzengerere (c), Kian Blignaut, Michael Blignaut, Tatenda Chimugoro, Panashe Mazai, Shelton Mazvitorera, Leeroy Chiwaula

