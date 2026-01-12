Home

Vaibhav Suryavanshis India Under-19 vs England Under-19 ICC U19 World Cup 2026 warm-up match LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch IND U19 vs ENG U19 in India online and on TV channel

IND U19 vs ENG U19 ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 warm-up match LIVE: Team India featuring Vaibhav Suryavanshi will take on England in their second warm-up match ahead of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 in Bulawayo on Monday.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi will be in action for India vs England Under-19 team in second warm-up match ahead of ICC U19 World Cup 2026. (Source: X)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Team India will be in action again in the second warm-up match before the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 gets underway on Thursday. Indians will be up against England Under-19 team in Bulawayo on Monday.

The Rajasthan Royals opener was at his explosive best in the first warm-up match against Scotland last week. Suryavanshi smashed 7 sixes in his whirlwind knock of 96 off 50 balls, continuing his blazing form from the Youth ODI matches against South Africa Under-19 team earlier this month.

Indians piled up a massive total of 374 for 8 against the Scottish side, with Aaron George (61), Vihaan Malhotra (77) and Abhigyan Kundu (55) notching up half-centuries. In the bowling department, Khilan Patel (3/4) and Deepesh Devendra (3/14) were the pick of the Indian bowlers.

Team India will be hoping that their skipper and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ayush Mhatre will be able to strike form ahead of the World Cup after scoring only 22 off 19 balls in the first warm-up match vs Scotland.

Mhatre’s Indian side are scheduled to open their campaign in the Under-19 World Cup against United States in Bulawayo on Thursday. England will also head into the second warm-up match full of confidence after their impressive win over New Zealand in their first warm-up match.

Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Caleb Falconer and Ralphie Albert all scored impressive fifties for the English side in the first warm-up clash.

The ICC Men’s #U19WorldCup‘s group stage is all set to begin in a few days’ time Here’s every squad at the marquee tournament ⬇️https://t.co/x8Ic4c5Vue — ICC (@ICC) January 10, 2026

Here are all the details about India U-19 vs England U-19 ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 warm-up match…

When is India U-19 vs England U-19 ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 warm-up match going to take place?

The India U-19 vs England U-19 ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will take place on Monday, January 12.

Where is India U-19 vs England U-19 ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 warm-up match going to take place?

The India U-19 vs England U-19 ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will be held at Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo.

What time will India U-19 vs England U-19 ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 warm-up match start?

The India U-19 vs England U-19 ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will begin at 1pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 1230pm.

Where can I watch India U-19 vs England U-19 ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 warm-up match on TV in India?

The India U-19 vs England U-19 ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India U-19 vs England U-19 ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 warm-up match in India?

The India U-19 vs England U-19 ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will not be available for livestreaming in India.

India U-19 vs England U-19 ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 warm-up match Squads

India Under-19: Ayush Mhatre (c), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, D. Deepesh, Mohamed Enaan, Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Kishan Kumar Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Khilan A. Patel, Harvansh Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi

England Under-19: Thomas Rew (c), Farhan Ahmed, Ralphie Albert, Will Bennison, Ben Dawkins, Caleb Falconer, Ali Farooq, Alex French, Alex Green, Luke Hands, Manny Lumsden, Ben Mayes, James Minto, Joe Moores, Sebastian Morgan

