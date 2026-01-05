Home

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s India Under 19 vs South Africa Under 19 2026 2nd ODI match LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch IND U19 vs SA U19 2025 2nd ODI match in India online and on TV channel

IND U19 vs SA U19 2026 2nd ODI match LIVE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi-led India Under-19 team will look to clinch the three-match ODI series with a win over hosts South Africa in the second game at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Monday.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi will look to lead India Under 19 to an ODI series win over South Africa in the second game on Monday. (Source: X)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi will look to seal a Youth ODI series win for Indian Under-19 team in the build-up to the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 as they face hosts South Africa in the second game of the three-match series at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Monday (January 5). The Indians are 1-0 up in the series after winning the first Youth ODI on Saturday by 25 runs (via DLS method).

Suryavanshi had broken former Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad’s record by becoming the youngest player to lead the side in any format of the game in international cricket. The Rajasthan Royals openers is the first cricketer to lead a side before the age of 16, beating Shehzad’s record on Saturday.

The 14-year-old Bihar opener was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.1 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction and became the youngest player to score a century in the history of IPL with his ton against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur last season.

The Indian captain was dismissed cheaply for 11 in the first ODI and will be keen to make up for the low score in the second game. However, Harvansh Pangalia smashed 93 off 95 balls with 2 sixes and 7 fours and RS Ambrish notched up 65 off 79 balls as the Indian piled up 301 in their 50 overs after being reduced to 67 for 4 at one stage.

In reply, South Africa with 148 for 4 in 27.4 overs before rain cut short their chase with the hosts still 25 runs short of their DLS target.

A strong start to the series India’s U19 registered a 25-run win (DLS Method) in the 3 match Youth ODI series against South Africa’s U19 They lead the series 1-0 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/4pT6Q5rGHp pic.twitter.com/rexdX5GoOx — BCCI (@BCCI) January 3, 2026

Here are all the details about India Under 19 vs South Africa Under 19 2026 2nd ODI match…

When is India Under 19 vs South Africa Under 19 2026 2nd ODI match going to take place?

The India Under 19 vs South Africa Under 19 2026 2nd ODI match will take place on Monday, January 5.

Where is India Under 19 vs South Africa Under 19 2026 2nd ODI match going to take place?

The India Under 19 vs South Africa Under 19 2026 2nd ODI match will be held at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

What time will India Under 19 vs South Africa Under 19 2026 2nd ODI match start?

The India Under 19 vs South Africa Under 19 2026 2nd ODI match will begin at 1pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 1230pm.

Where can I watch India Under 19 vs South Africa Under 19 2026 2nd ODI match on TV in India?

The India Under 19 vs South Africa Under 19 2026 2nd ODI match will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India Under 19 vs South Africa Under 19 2026 2nd ODI match in India?

The India Under 19 vs South Africa Under 19 2026 2nd ODI match will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app.

India Under 19 vs South Africa Under 19 2026 2nd ODI match Predicted 11

India Under 19: Aaron George, Vaibhav Suryavanshi (c), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Pangalia, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Mohamed Enaan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel

South Africa Under 19: Jorich Van Schalkwyk, Adnaan Lagadien, Muhammed Bulbulia (c), Jason Rowles, Armaan Manack, Paul James, Bandile Mbatha, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka (wk), JJ Basson, Bayanda Majola, Ntando Soni

