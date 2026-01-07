Home

Vaibhav Suryavanshis India Under 19 vs South Africa Under 19 2026 3rd ODI match LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch IND U19 vs SA U19 2025 3rd ODI match in India online and on TV channel

IND U19 vs SA U19 2026 3rd ODI match LIVE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi-led India Under-19 team will aim to complete a whitewash in the three-match ODI series with a win over hosts South Africa in the third and final game at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Wednesday.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi acknowledges the cheers after scoring fifty vs South Africa in 2nd Youth ODI. (Source: X)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi-led India Under-19 team will look to complete a 3-0 ODI series whitewash when they take on South Africa in the third and final Youth ODI set to take place at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Wednesday. Both the ODIs have been rain-hit and Team India have dominated the Proteas in the first two clashes.

Skipper Suryavanshi, who was retained for Rs 1.1 crore by Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026 season, smashed 10 sixes in his 24-ball 68 which ensured an eight-wicket win for the visitors with 21 balls to spare via DLS method. The 14-year-old Bihar and RR batter smashed Rishabh Pant’s long-standing record of fastest fifty in a Youth ODI by an Indian.

The India Under-19 skipper hammered a fifty off only 15 balls in the second Youth ODI on Monday, smashing Pant’s record of half-century in 18 balls. After South Africa were restricted to 245 in 49.3 overs while batting first, Indians got a revised target of 174 which they achieved with 21 balls to spare.

For the home side, batter Jason Rowles hammered 114 off 113 but his fine knock went in vain. For the visitors, Kishan Singh was pick of the bowlers claiming 4/46 in 8.3 overs while RS Ambrish scalped 2/47.

Indians had won the first Youth ODI by 25 runs (via DLS method) last week as well.

Yesterday, India U19 completed an impressive victory by 8⃣ wickets (DLS Method) in the 2nd Youth ODI against South Africa U19 They have taken a 2-0 lead in the 3-match series Captain Vaibhav Sooryavanshi led the charge with 68(24) in the chase pic.twitter.com/AAxcQe7luu — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2026

Here are all the details about India Under 19 vs South Africa Under 19 2026 3rd ODI match…

When is India Under 19 vs South Africa Under 19 2026 3rd ODI match going to take place?

The India Under 19 vs South Africa Under 19 2026 3rd ODI match will take place on Wednesday, January 7.

Where is India Under 19 vs South Africa Under 19 2026 3rd ODI match going to take place?

The India Under 19 vs South Africa Under 19 2026 3rd ODI match will be held at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

What time will India Under 19 vs South Africa Under 19 2026 3rd ODI match start?

The India Under 19 vs South Africa Under 19 2026 3rd ODI match will begin at 1pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 1230pm.

Where can I watch India Under 19 vs South Africa Under 19 2026 3rd ODI match on TV in India?

The India Under 19 vs South Africa Under 19 2026 3rd ODI match will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India Under 19 vs South Africa Under 19 2026 3rd ODI match in India?

The India Under 19 vs South Africa Under 19 2026 3rd ODI match will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app.

India Under 19 vs South Africa Under 19 2026 3rd ODI match Predicted 11

India Under 19: Aaron George, Vaibhav Suryavanshi (c), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Pangalia, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Mohamed Enaan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel

South Africa Under 19: Jorich Van Schalkwyk, Adnaan Lagadien, Muhammed Bulbulia (c), Jason Rowles, Armaan Manack, Paul James, Bandile Mbatha, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka (wk), JJ Basson, Bayanda Majola, Ntando Soni

