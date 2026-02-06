Home

Sports

Vaibhav Suryavanshis India vs England ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Final match LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch IND U19 vs ENG U19 in India online and on TV channel

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s India vs England ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Final match LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch IND U19 vs ENG U19 in India online and on TV channel

IND U19 vs ENG U19 ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Final match LIVE: Team India featuring Vaibhav Suryavanshi will face England with an eye on a sixth world title as the two sides face off in the final at the Harare Sports Club on Friday.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Team India will take on England in ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 final in Harare on Friday. (Photo: ICC)

Team India have marched into their 10th final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup as they face off against England for the 2026 edition. Ayush Mhatre’s side will take on Thomas Rew-led England team in the final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 at the Harare Sport Club on Friday.

The Indians are eyeing a record-extending sixth world title in the Under-19 format and along with England have been the form outfit in this tournament so far. Led by 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi at the top of the order, Team India have marched into the final with an unbeaten record.

The Indians successfully hunted down a massive 311-run target against Afghanistan in the semifinal – the highest-ever run-chase in the knockout stages of the tournament. However, Indians last won the Under-19 title back in 2022.

England, on the other hand, will be full of confidence as well having knocked out defending champions and arch-rivals Australia in the final. Indians will be boosted by the fine form of their batters with Rajasthan Royals teenage prodigy Suryavanshi smashing a 24-ball fifty in the semifinal while skipper Mhatre also chipped in with a brilliant half-century apart from opener Aaron George’s century.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

India’s record in the finals of the Under-19 World Cup has been brilliant. This marks their 10th appearance in the summit clash. Having beaten England in their only previous final meeting – in the 2022 West Indies edition – history is also on their side.

India’s bowling attack led by pacer Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel and RS Ambrish have been on song so far, but the challenge could be sterner against an England side that thrives on pace bowling. Batter Ben Mayes has been in sublime touch after a highest score of 191 and two half-centuries, making him the tournament’s second-highest run-scorer with 399 runs.

Skipper Thomas Rew has also been in top form too, smashing a century in the semifinal against Australia and adding two unbeaten half-centuries to tally 299 runs, the fourth-highest aggregate in the tournament.

Ayush Mhatre & Co. are one step away from claiming 6th title for India! #ICCMensU19WorldCup FINAL #INDvENG | FRI, 6th FEB, 12.50 PM pic.twitter.com/jpAN5kr1F5 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 5, 2026

Here are all the details about India vs England ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Final match…

When is India vs England ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Final match going to take place?

The India vs England ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Final match will take place on Friday, February 6.

Where is India vs England ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Final match going to take place?

The India vs England ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Final match will be held at Harare Sports Club in Harare.

What time will India vs England ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Final match start?

The India vs England ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Final match will begin at 1pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 1230pm.

Where can I watch India vs England ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Final match LIVE on TV in India?

The India vs England ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Final match will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India vs England ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Final match in India?

The India vs England ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Final match will not available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

India vs England ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Final match Predicted 11

India U-19: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Vedant Trivedi, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran

England U-19: Thomas Rew (c & wk), Ralphie Albert, Caleb Falconer, Joe Moores, Will Bennison, Ben Dawkins, James Minto, Sebastian Morgan, Alex French, Alex Green, Manny Lumsden

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.