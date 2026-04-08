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Vaibhav Suryavanshi sends HEARTFELT message to fans after stunning IPL 2026 show against Mumbai Indians

Vaibhav Suryavanshi sends HEARTFELT message to fans after stunning IPL 2026 show against Mumbai Indians

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who played a key role with the bat, delivering a blistering 39 off just 14 balls sends heartfelt message to fans after his explosive knock against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 match no.13

Vaibhav Suryavanshi sends HEARTFELT message to fans (Source: Instagram/Vaibhav_Sooryavanshi09)

IPL 2026: IPL 2026 match no. 13th match between Rajasthan Royals and the Mumbai Indians at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati was shortened to an 11-over-a-side match due to rain. However, Rajasthan secured a commanding 27-runs victory over Mumbai Indians, which marked their third consecutive win for the Royals this season.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi played a key role with the bat, delivering a blistering 39 off just 14 balls against the Mumbai Indians at the age of 15. He launched two towering sixes in the very first over of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah. In total, Vaibhav’s innings was laced with 5 sixes and 1 four, finishing with a staggering strike rate of 278.57.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi shared heartwarming message for fans

Following the Rajasthan Royals victory over the Mumbai Indians, Vaibhav Suryavanshi shared few pictures from the trilling match with a heartwarming caption for the fans that read, “Support ke liye shukriya (Thank you for the support.)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaibhav (@vaibhav_sooryavanshi09)

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Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl first. RR posted a massive total of 150 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in just 11 overs. However, while chasing the target of 151 runs, Mumbai could only manage to score 123 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 11 overs.

Suryavanshi ans Jaiswal stitched together 80-run opening stand

RR opening pair Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi wrecked havoc at the Barspara Stadium in Guwahati as they put together a 80 run stand off just 30 balls. Jasiwal was the top-run scorer for his side as he scored 77 off 32 balls, which included 10 boundaries and 4 sixes, while Suryavanshi’s knock included five sixes and a single boundary.

With this win, Rajasthan Royals registered their third consecutive win and climbed to the top of the points table with 6 points, while Nita Ambani-owned franchise Mumbai Indians suffered second defeat in three matches, with 2 points, MI currently sits at the 7th position on the table

Rajasthan Royals will next face Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 10 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, while Mumbai Indians will face also face Virat Kohli’s side on April 12th at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

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