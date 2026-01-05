Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes another record, blasts fifty off just …, Rishabh Pant’s milestone is…

Home

Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes a new record with a lightning fifty, while Rishabh Pant achieves a major milestone in Indian cricket history.

New Delhi: On the South Africa tour, the Indian Under-19 team received a much-needed boost in the second ODI thanks to a brilliant innings from captain Vaibhav Suryavanshi. After failing in the first match, the young batsman launched a fierce attack from the moment he stepped onto the field, completely changing the course of the game.

A powerful response to an early setback

Having been dismissed cheaply in the first ODI, Vaibhav was under pressure, but in the second match, he made his intentions clear from the very first ball. He immediately took on the bowlers and started scoring runs aggressively.

A whirlwind innings studded with sixes

The most remarkable aspect of Vaibhav’s innings was that he didn’t hit a single four on his way to his half-century. He reached his fifty in just 19 balls, hitting a flurry of sixes and thrilling the spectators.

Momentum halted before the century

In the seventh over, it seemed Vaibhav was well on his way to a century, but he was dismissed on the first ball of the eighth over. He scored 68 runs off 24 balls, including 10 sixes and one four.

A strong foundation for victory

Vaibhav’s explosive innings gave India a flying start and propelled the team towards the target. South Africa had scored 245 runs batting first, making this start crucial for India’s chase.

