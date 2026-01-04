Home

Sports

Vaibhav Suryavanshi scripts HISTORY with record-breaking feat, surpasses Pakistan cricketers record...

Vaibhav Suryavanshi scripts HISTORY with record-breaking feat, surpasses Pakistan cricketer’s record…

Vaibhav Suryavanshi made history in the opening Youth ODI against South Africa Under-19 by surpassing a record held by Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad, which had stood since 2007.

New Delhi: Young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi scripted history on January 3 as he led the India Under-19 in the opening match of the three-match Youth ODI series against South Africa Under-19 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

At the age of 14, Suryavanshi became the youngest player to ever captain a team in a Youth ODI. This also marks his first time leading any Indian national team at any level.

Suryavanshi was handed over the the captaincy in first Youth ODI as regular skipper Ayush Mhatre and vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra were left out due to injuries. What was initially a temporary arrangement ended up becoming a historic moment. Both Mhatre and Malhotra are expected to return for the ICC Under-19 World Cup, which is scheduled to begin on January 15 in Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Suryavanshi surpasses Shehzad’s record

With this game, Suryavanshi became the youngest captain in Youth ODI history and the youngest player ever to lead a national team in any Under-19 international format before turning 16. He surpassed the long-standing record set by Pakistan’s Ahmed Shehzad in 2007.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Suryavanshi now becomes part of a select group of players entrusted with leadership roles at a very young age, including Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Farhan Zakhil, Ambitious Muduma, and Saad Baig. In fact, only five players worldwide have captained their country in youth internationals before turning 16.

Abhishek Sharma was previous youngest Youth ODI captain

In Indian cricket, the previous youngest Youth ODI captain was Abhishek Sharma, who led the team at 16 years and 105 days in 2016. Apart from him, only Tanmay Srivastava, Dhruv Jurel, and Parthiv Patel have captained India at the Under-19 level before turning 17.

Suryavanshi has broken numerous records. Over the past two years, Suryavanshi has consistently broken age-related records. He is the youngest centurion in both Under-19 Tests and ODIs and holds the record for the most sixes in Youth ODIs. Beyond age-group cricket, he has already made an impact at senior levels with notable performances for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, as well as for India A and Bihar in domestic competitions.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.