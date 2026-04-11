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Vaibhav Suryavanshis SURPRISING statement on facing Jasprit Bumrah and Josh Hazlewood, says Focus on the...

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s SURPRISING statement on facing Jasprit Bumrah and Josh Hazlewood, says ‘Focus on the…’

Vaibhav Suryavanshi shares a surprising statement on facing Jasprit Bumrah and Josh Hazlewood in IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi opens up on facing star pacers

The 16th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals and Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati, where Rajasthan Royals defeated them by 6 wickets.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi shines with the bat against RCB

However, star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, played an iconic innings against RCB. He scored 78 runs off 26 balls, including eight fours and seven sixes and helped his side to chase down a mammoth target of 202 runs. The star batter reaches his fifty in just 15 balls. Not only this, he also smashed a 15-ball fifty against Chennai Super Kings.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi shares post-match routine after win vs RCB

After Rajasthan Royals’ victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the anchor asked Vaibhav Suryavanshi about his fearless batting and celebration of the victory, where Suryavanshi replied with a calm smile and said, “No, sir, there’s no such thing. We’ll have to go to bed a little early today because we have an early flight and we need to leave early.”

Vaibhav Suryavanshi opens up on facing Jasprit Bumrah and Josh Hazlewood

Vaibhav Suryavanshi also reacted on facing the finest bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah and Josh Hazlewood, “Somewhere in the back of my mind, I wondered who was bowling. But my focus was on the ball, not the bowler. I was just playing my natural game, observing the speed and line of the ball, and doing what I do in practice.”

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Vaibhav Suryavanshi reflects on his progress and journey

Vaibhav Suryavanshi opened up about his journey as he reflected on his progress and also praised his coaches: “My father, my coach, and my guardian here in the team, Rohit Sir, all of them are always encouraging me. They say this is a long journey and this is just the beginning. So, you have to focus on your work and the process without paying attention to anything else.”

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