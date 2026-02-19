Home

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s father BREAKS silence on why 14-year-old missed board exams, says, ‘Now his..

Star India batter Vaibhav Suryavanhsi's father, Sanjeev reveals why the 14-year-old skipped his class 10 board exams ahead of IPL 2026

Star India batter Vaibhav Suryavanhsi’s father, Sanjeev, opened up on why the 14-year-old missed his board exams, stating that he is currently training with the Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026, which is less than 40 days away. He further said that due to the intense hype around Vaibhav’s Class 10 exams this year, the young cricketer decided to skip them to focus on cricket.

Vaibhav was scheduled to appear for his class 10 board exams on Tuesday but chose to prioritise IPL preparations instead.

Suryavanshi smashed a record-breaking 101 off 38 in IPL 2025

Suryavanshi, who was picked by the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 mega auction, became a household name after his spectacular impact in the latter half of the tournament. He announced himself with a record-breaking 101 off just 38 balls, guiding RR to a thrilling 210-run chase against the Gujarat Titans in the 16th ove

“My son is practising in Nagpur with the Rajasthan Royals IPL team members. There was a lot of hype around his exams this year, so he has decided to skip them and will appear next year,” Suryavanhsi’s father Vaibhav said to The Mid-day

“Had he (Vaibhav) appeared for the exams, he wouldn’t have been able to concentrate,” Sanjeev added.

Suryavanhsi played his debut season for the Rajasthan Royals last year and scored a total of 252 runs in seven games, which also featured an explosive hundred, at a blistering strike rate of 206.55. In his hometown of Samastipur, around 500 fans gathered to catch a glimpse of Vaibhav. His father, Sanjeev, mentioned that even with security and a police escort in place, handling such a crowd alongside his board exams would have been overwhelming for the young cricketer.

“Vaibhav was good at studies when he was regular at school. He used to get above 90 per cent in all subjects, but now his priority is cricket,” Sanjeev said.

Vaibhav played a key role in U19 the Indian sqaud

Vaibhav is on a high following an outstanding U19 World Cup campaign, where he played a key role in India’s title win. He grabbed the headlines with a sensational 175 off 80 balls in the final against England, which guided the Men in Blue to post a massive total of 411/9 in 50 overs.

At just 14, Suryavanshi has already captured nationwide attention with his explosive batting and outstanding achievements. He was also honoured with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP), one of India’s highest civilian awards for children. The young cricketer received the accolade from President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi in December 2025.

