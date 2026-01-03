Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s India U-19 vs South Africa U-19 1st ODI: When, where and how to watch IND U-19 vs SA U-19 live on TV and online, squads updates, match details

Home

Vaibhav Suryavanshis India U-19 vs South Africa U-19 1st ODI: When, where and how to watch IND U-19 vs SA U-19 live on TV and online, squads updates, match details

Here's the live streaming information, squads, and match detail as Vaibhav Suryavanshi's India U-19 face South Africa Under-19 in the Youth ODI

New Delhi: The Under-19 Indian team are set to face South Africa U19 in the final phase of their preparations ahead of the U19 World Cup 2026, which is scheduled to be played in Zimbabwe and Namibia, starting on January 15.

Young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi will captain the team, in the absence of regular captain Ayush Mhatre and Vihaan Malhotra sidelined due to injuries.

The three-match series is all set to start from January 3 to 7 in Benoni.

Where will the first India U19 vs South Africa U19 youth ODI be played?

The opening youth ODI between India U19 and South Africa U19 will is set to take place at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

What time will the first youth ODI start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM local time, which is 1:30 PM IST.

Where to watch live streaming of the first youth ODI?

As of now, no official broadcaster or streaming partner has been announced for the first youth ODI between India U19 and South Africa U19.

India U-19 Squad: Vaibhav Suryavanshi (c), Aaron George, Harvansh Pangalia, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Kanishk Chouhan, R.S. Ambrish, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh, Mohamed Enaan, Rahul Kumar, Udhav Mohan, Yuvraj Gohil.

South Africa U-19 squad: Jorich Van Schalkwyk, Adnaan Lagadien, Muhammed Bulbulia (c/wk), Jason Rowles, Armaan Manack, Paul James, Daniel Bosman, Bandile Mbatha, Ntando Soni, JJ Basson, Bayanda Majola, Corne Botha, Michael Kruiskamp, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka, Enathi Kitshini.

